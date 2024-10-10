Hoda Kotb Recalls Jenna Bush Hager’s ‘Weird Speech’ After Today Exit

Hoda Kotb will all the time keep in mind what Jenna Bush Hager instructed her after she introduced her exit from Immediately.

“That is how she begins off our employees assembly: ‘One time Hoda left a celebration with my purse,’” Kotb, 60, recalled throughout the Wednesday, October 9, episode of Immediately. “I used to be like, ‘What’s Jenna doing? My God, what a bizarre speech.’”

Kotb defined that there are 300 individuals on employees, and Bush Hager, 42, was “speaking about some previous get together.”

“She goes, ‘You realize what she did? She left the get together early.’ And Jenna goes, ‘And she or he’s doing it once more!’ She goes, ‘She’s leaving earlier than the pictures. She’s leaving earlier than the get together will get going, earlier than the music,’” Kotb stated. “And also you made me chuckle.”

Bush Hager identified that Kotb has earned the nickname “Houdini” by way of the years for her tendency to slide out of gatherings unnoticed.

“Hoda has a particular title to it known as the Houdini,” Bush Hager defined. “You go to a celebration, everyone’s chatting and abruptly, she’s out the door! And I’m like, ‘Wait — did you allow? As a result of you may have my purse.’”

Kotb tearfully revealed final month that she is parting methods with the morning present after being with NBC for over three a long time and becoming a member of Immediately in 2007. (She grew to become an anchor alongside Savannah Guthrie in 2018.)

“I spotted that it was time for me to show the web page at 60, and to strive one thing new. That is the precise time for me to maneuver on,” Kotb defined on the time, noting that her daughters have been the motivation for her resolution.

Throughout the episode, Bush Hager obtained emotional whereas recalling Kotb telling her the information a number of days prior.

“My first response was from my intestine and it was virtually loopy. … I stated, ‘No, you’ll be able to’t depart,’” Bush Hager stated on the time. “You’re who I come to after I’m feeling joyful, after I’m feeling not sure. You might be who I come to and also you believed in me first. We’ve got plenty of bosses and I really like them, however this woman, on October 28, 2013 — I appeared it up — stated, ‘Hey, wanna come sit subsequent to me? There’s room.’”

Following Kotb’s announcement, an NBC insider solely instructed Us Weekly that some weren’t shocked by her exit. “It’s such a tough job in your life,” the supply stated. “I feel the common individual understands that morning TV is just not glamorous.”

Puck later launched a report suggesting that Kotb’s departure could have been as a consequence of monetary components, citing a supply with direct data of her wage who stated that Kotb was making over $20 million in her place — however NBC proposed a pay lower. An insider near Kotb instructed Us that “wage performed no function in Hoda’s resolution.”