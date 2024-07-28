Hoda Kotb Meets Tom Cruise in the Rain at Paris Olympics

Disney isn’t the one place the place desires come true. For Hoda Kotb, it occurred on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

As for what the dream was, Kotb, 59, was left awestruck from an encounter with actor Tom Cruise, 62. The At present host took to Instagram to share the epic selfie she snapped with the Mission Unattainable star. Within the picture, she beams with pleasure standing subsequent to Cruise. Whereas braving Paris’ downpour of rain, she wears a poncho that exposes solely a circle of her smiling face, whereas the actor, with moist hair, wears all black.

“Have you learnt whenever you dream of assembly Tom Cruise… After which it lastly occurs,” she captioned the snap of the 2.

Kotb’s At present Present colleagues raved within the feedback part over the enduring picture.

“Icons solely,” Savannah Guthrie wrote.

Carson Daly chimed in writing, “Okay, you win the day.”

Some playful teasing over the truth that her introduction to Cruise occurred whereas she was sporting a big rain poncho got here from her co-host, Jenna Bush Hager.

“In your dream had been you sporting a poncho?” Hager joked.

Others additionally flocked to commend Kotb for the particular second.

“Find it irresistible! ONLY HODA may look Beaming Stunning in a full Ponch with a Hood!” one follower commented.

Kotb is a part of NBC’s crew overlaying the 2024 Paris Olympics, which occur Friday, July 26, by Sunday, August 11. Kotb’s younger daughters—Haley, 7, and Hope, 4—gained’t be becoming a member of her for the worldwide sporting occasion, however she just lately shared an image of the women together with her mom.

“Ohhhhh simply bought this one ❤️❤️❤️,” she captioned a Saturday, July 27 image of the trio huddled up collectively in a good hug, every grinning from ear to ear.

Kotb beforehand spoke about how she plans to remain related to her daughters whereas she’s away, explaining that she can be making a “Love You Loops” paper chain for her children.

“I do a loop a day the place we conceal just a little one thing like stickers or hair ties, after which they know what number of days are left,” she defined on the Monday, July 22, episode of At present With Hoda & Jenna.

Hager quipped that her paper chain is “gonna be some lengthy loops” for the reason that Olympics final over two weeks.

Kotb shares her daughters together with her ex-fiancé, Joel Schiffman. The pair adopted Haley and Hope in 2017 and 2019, respectively, earlier than ending their eight-year relationship in 2022.