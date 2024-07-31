Hoda Kotb Laughs Off a Wardrobe Malfunction at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Hoda Kotb didn’t sweat a wardrobe malfunction on the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Kotb, 59, took to Instagram on Tuesday, July 30, to indicate off her problem-solving expertise when it got here to a trend fake pas throughout the Olympics. Within the clip, Kotb rocked a yellow frock that includes a sq. neckline, thick straps and a fitted midi skirt. Within the clip, she pinched the material collectively, which seemingly ripped at her aspect, as her pal, Kaitlin Vickery, stapled the piece collectively.

“Accomplished,” Kotb exclaimed after her gown was mounted. “Kaitlyn to the rescue!” Kotb then hid the staples with the belt of her gown.

“Wardrobe malfunction — nothing {that a} stapler can’t repair!” Kotb captioned the reel. “Thx @kaitlinvictory.”

Associated: Most Embarrassing Wardrobe Malfunctions of All Time

Whoops! Sure, celebs actually are similar to Us—which is why their clothes generally misbehaves! From damaged zippers to ripped crotches to shapewear reveals, click on by to see Jennifer Garner, Nicki Minaj, Lindsay Lohan, and extra affected by a number of the most embarrassing wardrobe malfunctions.

The Hoda & Jenna cohost elevated her gown with black sun shades, a gold necklace that includes each of her daughters names on it — Haley, 7, and Hope, 4 — brown sandals, dainty earrings and plenty of bracelets.

For glam, she donned brilliant purple lips and lengthy lashes. Her bronde hair was parted to the aspect and styled in a blowout.

This isn’t the primary wardrobe malfunction Kotb has laughed off. Earlier this month, she was seen fidgeting together with her purple gown whereas internet hosting an episode of As we speak.

“I really feel like I’m falling out,” she joked whereas pulling on the neckline of her frock, sharing that her bra match awkwardly.

Co-anchor Jenna Bush Hager then urged Kotb goes bra-free subsequent time she wears the frock. “You already know what it’s worthwhile to do? Free your boobs!” she quipped.

Thank You! You’ve gotten efficiently subscribed.

Kotb continued to giggle whereas rejecting Bush Hager’s concept.

Associated: Each Superstar Noticed on the 2024 Paris Olympics: Girl Gaga and Extra

A number of stars have chosen to return out to help the stellar athletes competing on the 2024 Paris Olympics. Kelly Clarkson coated the opening ceremony for NBC together with Mike Tirico and Peyton Manning on July 26, which included performances from stars resembling Girl Gaga and Céline Dion. Throughout Dion’s highly effective efficiency, which marked her […]

“It’s time,” Bush Hager persuaded. “At this level in your life once you’re turning nearly 60, free your boobs.” She continued, “Should you took your bra off, you wouldn’t have an issue.”

“I can’t!” Kotb stated earlier than ending the dialog.