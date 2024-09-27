Hoda Kotb announces she’s leaving the ‘Today’ show

(Grey Information) – Hoda Kotb introduced that she is leaving the “At present” present after co-anchoring the morning present for six years.

In keeping with “At present,” Kotb shared the information in a letter addressed to the present’s employees on Thursday.

“As I write this, my coronary heart is everywhere in the map,” Kotb stated. ” I do know I’m making the best resolution, however it’s a painful one.”

Kotb began working for NBC Information in 1998 as a correspondent for “Dateline” and joined the “At present” present crew in 2007.

She began co-anchoring the present with Savannah Guthrie in 2018, in keeping with NBC Information, following Matt Lauer’s firing amid sexual harassment allegations.

Kotb and Guthrie had been the present’s first all-women anchor crew, NBC reported.

In her letter, Kotb expressed gratitude in the direction of her “At present” present co-workers, together with Guthrie, Jenna Bush Hager and Al Roker.

“Savannah: my rock. Jenna: my ride-or-die. Al: my longest pal at 30 Rock,” she stated within the notice.

Throughout Thursday’s present, Kotb stated she made the choice after turning 60 this 12 months.

“I spotted that it was time for me to show the web page at 60, and to strive one thing new,” she stated.

In keeping with “At present,” Kotb hopes to spend extra time together with her two daughters, 7-year-old Haley and 5-year-old Hope.

“My broadcast profession has been past significant, a brand new decade of my life lies forward,” she stated in her notice. “And now my daughters and my mother want and deserve a much bigger slice of my time pie.”

Kotb stated she’s going to keep on the “At present” present by means of the beginning of 2025, and plans on staying with NBC regardless of leaving the present. Nonetheless, she didn’t share what her future tasks is perhaps.

NBC has not introduced who will co-anchor the present as soon as Kotb leaves.

