Hoda Kotb announces she is leaving NBC’s ‘Today’ show : NPR

Hoda Kotb, the longtime cohost of NBC’s At present present, introduced Thursday that she is leaving this system.

“I noticed that it was time for me to show the web page at 60, and to attempt one thing new,” she mentioned.

She referenced how her sixtieth birthday celebration on the present served as an inflection level.

“I remembered standing outdoors taking a look at these lovely bunch of individuals with these beautiful indicators, and I assumed, ‘That is what the highest of the wave appears like for me.’ And I assumed it might’t get higher, and I made a decision that that is the appropriate time for me to form of transfer on.”

Kotb mentioned she wish to spend extra time together with her kids, Haley, 7, and Hope, 5.

“They deserve a much bigger piece of my time pie that I’ve,” she mentioned. “I really feel like we solely have a finite period of time.”

Kotb will keep on the present by early 2025 and can nonetheless be a part of the NBC community, although her new capability was not specified.

“We love you a lot, and once you go searching and also you see these tears, they’re love,” At present co-host Savannah Guthrie mentioned. “You’re so beloved, and actually … we don’t wanna think about this place with out you.”

Kotb has labored at NBC for 26 years. She spent 10 years working with Dateline and joined the At present present in 2007.

“I’ve by no means identified anyone such as you, and I’ve identified you without end,” At present host Al Roker mentioned. “You’ve been the center of this present for a very long time, and there’s no changing that.”