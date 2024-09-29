Historic Fourth Quarter Comeback Successful on Family Weekend

Subsequent Recreation: at Virginia 10/5/2024 | 12:00 PM ACC Community Boston Faculty Sports activities Community Oct. 05 (Sat) / 12:00 PM at Virginia

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – Grayson James discovered Jerand Bradley on an eight-yard landing strike with 3:33 to go, giving Boston Faculty its first lead of the afternoon and sealing the largest fourth quarter comeback in program historical past within the 21-20 win over Western Kentucky. Twice beforehand, the Eagles erased a 12-point deficit over the ultimate quarter-hour of play – vs. Pittsburgh (Oct. 1, 1988) and at Holy Cross (Nov. 29, 1980).

The Eagles’ Donovan Ezeiruaku – who completed with a career-best 14 tackles (10 solo) and three sacks – stripped the ball from WKU QB Caden Veltkamp on the Hilltoppers’ 20-yard line with 6:23 to play, establishing the eventual go-ahead sequence.

James made his first begin at BC and completed 19-for-32 for 168 yards and a landing. He additionally rushed six instances for 11 yards. Six completely different BC receivers mixed for the 19 catches, led by seven from Lewis Bond (21 yards). Jaedn Skeete led all wideouts with 55 yards, whereas Jeremiah Franklin tallied three grabs for 36 yards.

Western Kentucky jumped out to a 14-0 lead earlier than the Eagles obtained on the scoreboard as Kye Robichaux plunged into the tip zone from three yards out, making it 14-7 with a bit of over two minutes left within the first half. The scoring drive took 13 performs, overlaying 74 yards and carving 5:59 off the clock. The Hilltoppers tacked on a 22-yard area aim as time expired, making it a 17-7 rating on the break.

BC had the ball to begin the second half, however turned it over on a fumble and Western Kentucky capitalized on their subsequent sequence, including a 35-yard area aim to push its result in 20-7. Kam Arnold corralled a tipped go on the line of scrimmage with 19 seconds left within the third quarter, logging his first interception of the season.

The Eagles made probably the most of their subsequent sequence, as James discovered the tip zone on a unadorned bootleg with 11:36 left in regulation, making it 20-14. The nine-play, 57-yard scoring drive was keyed by 15 dashing yards from Robichaux, a 25-yard strike to Ward, and a 15-yard reference to Skeete deep within the pink zone.

Boston Faculty’s defensive unit compelled WKU right into a punt, a strip sack, and a turnover on downs over its final three offensive sequence. Led by Ezeiruaku’s 14 tackles, together with 10 solo, the senior defensive finish turned the primary Eagle in six seasons to register three sacks in a recreation (Wyatt Ray, 3, vs. Louisville, Oct. 13, 2018).

Fellow senior Kam Arnold logged 11 tackles, together with 5 solo stops and an interception. KP Worth had 9 tackles, whereas defensive again trio Khari Johnson , Amari Jackson , and Carter Davis every registered six tackles.

For the sport, BC totaled 279 complete yards (168 passing, 111 dashing), together with 19 first downs. The Eagles have been 7-of-13 on third down – together with 4-of-5 within the second half.

Boston Faculty hits the street subsequent week – Oct. 5 – when it heads to Charlottesville to tackle Virginia. Kickoff is ready for midday and for the sport will air stay on ACC Community.

