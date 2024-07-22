Hisense CanvasTV, Pricing, 4K TV

If you are going to buy an independently reviewed services or products via a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Though it’s modern, trendy and able to hold on a wall, the Samsung Body TV is the one one among its form — which doesn’t lend to extra choices for buyers. That modified earlier this yr at CES 2024 the place we scouted the Hisense CanvasTV, a 4K display screen that’s designed to seamlessly mix into your own home décor, like a murals.

The slim and framed 65-inch QLED 4K Extremely HD TV resembles a portray in your wall. It’s out there for $1,300 at Amazon, Finest Purchase and Walmart — and it’s $700 cheaper than Samsung‘s.

The Hisense CanvasTV at CES 2024. Danielle Directo-Meston/THR

The Hisense CanvasTV is made with an anti-reflection and anti-glare hi-matte QLED 4K display screen to be used on even essentially the most sunniest of days, customizable wood-finish bezels, a lean and compact two-part mounting system that sits flush in opposition to a wall, video streaming built-in with Google TV (for entry to Netflix, Hulu, Prime Vide, Max, Disney+ and others) and 4 HDMI ports for gaming consoles, soundbars and different peripherals.

In the meantime, it’s as trendy as it’s highly effective, sharp and buttery easy with an 144Hz refresh charge for watching stay sports activities that’s clear and never blurry. It additionally has vivid and shiny colours with darkish black ranges, due to Dolby Imaginative and prescient HDR (Excessive Dynamic Vary) help for correct colour distinction.

Hisense

Moreover, the 4K TV comes with a particular “Artwork Mode” to show digital canvases of artwork kinds in Renaissance period, fashionable and summary works. Furthermore, the Hisense CanvasTV may even show your private reminiscences with Google Images.

When you’re in search of an alternative choice to the Samsung Body TV, then the Hisense CanvasTV is a superb choice. It options a sublime design, sharp and clear image high quality, sensible dwelling and streaming options with Google Assistant and Google TV, respectively, and general premium feel and appear.

Priced at $1,300, the Hisense 65-Inch QLED 4K Extremely HD CanvasTV (65S7N) is accessible for buy at Amazon, Finest Purchase, Walmart and P.C. Richard & Son.

