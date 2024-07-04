His first Independence Day in the U.S. blew his mind. It wasn’t just the fireworks

Up to date July 04, 2024 at 06:24 AM ET

On my first Fourth of July in the US, I awakened within the morning, stretched and realized that my spouse was nonetheless in mattress.

I requested if she was going to work. She mentioned, “Oh, do not you recognize at the moment is July Fourth?”

I seemed by our window. Nearly everyone in Fernley, Nevada, the city the place we lived, was on their strategy to Most important Avenue with chairs, umbrellas, drinks and snacks.

I used to be confused. What had been they going to have a good time? I used to be curious, too, so I obtained our camp chairs and headed out to affix our neighbors. That is when my spouse advised me what was happening: “July Fourth is America’s Independence Day.”

I jumped out of my seat! This could not be true. Who may have colonized an incredible nation like America?

I assumed colonization solely occurred in Africa, the place I grew up. I did not imagine her.

That was in 2014 — the yr I discovered that America was as soon as a British colony, identical to my native Ghana.

I’ve had the privilege of seeing two methods of celebrating independence — and alongside the way in which have given loads of thought to what independence actually means.

America’s fireworks: thoughts blown!

In Nevada, throughout my first Independence Day, we sat on the sidewalk, listened to drummers set the beat and watched the parade of atypical residents, veterans, Native People in conventional garb, college students. They marched and waved the American flag. Some had been on horses, others in slow-moving automobiles and others on foot.

Later that night I watched the fireworks broadcast on TV from Washington D.C. It was mind-blowing. I had by no means seen something like this!

As I seemed on the crowd gathered within the nation’s capital, I noticed not solely America but in addition the world. Each race, each ethnicity was current. Certainly, America is dwelling to the world, and to me, its biggest magnificence lies in its variety.

Ghana’s celebration: Stress and soda

In Ghana, independence was, not less than for us youngsters, a nerve-racking time but in addition a time for enjoyable. Our independence got here not that way back – on March 6, 1957. The three weeks previous to the celebration, college students at my faculty — and at faculties throughout the nation — would apply our marching. A drummer performed the drums loudly to set the marching rhythm, and we youngsters would line as much as begin marching, repeating the phrases “left,” “proper,” “benkum,” “nifa,” [in the local Twi language].

Academics made certain all of us raised our left and proper legs on the identical time so we marched in unison – and yelled at us and typically caned us if we did not. This coaching would go on for about 3 weeks; the perfect scholar marchers had been chosen to characterize the college within the Independence Day marching competitors within the district capital, Kwame Danso.

In 2002, after I was 14, I used to be chosen to characterize my faculty within the march however provided that I may get a faculty uniform. My household could not afford to purchase me one. Fortunately, a buddy lent me his. With pleasure, I washed the uniform, and the night earlier than the march, joined my different pals on the marching workforce. Sharing one iron, we pressed our faculty uniforms. I couldn’t sleep for the anticipation I felt.

By 6 a.m. college students from all the realm faculties had gathered on the huge soccer area at Kwame Danso, the district capital. Beneath scorching solar and humid climate, we sweated and waited. After a number of hours, the district chief govt (DCE) and his entourage arrived. One after the other, groups from every faculty marched. As we strategy the DCE, our scholar chief shouts, “saaaaaalute!”

Every faculty group had 5 to 10 minutes to point out their abilities. Authorities officers judged us on how nicely we marched (and dressed). I hoped we’d be among the many winners. We received second place and obtained a brand new wall clock for our faculty.

After which got here the perfect a part of the day for my pals and me: We every got a bottle of Coca-Cola.

For a few of us this was one of many few instances within the yr that we obtained to style soda apart from Christmas and Easter.

Within the night, we gathered on the pastor’s home to observe the one TV within the village — a small black and white set powered by a automobile battery. We might watch the marching competitors within the capital metropolis of Accra and see the recorded speech by our “osagyefo” – our savior — Kwame Nkrumah, who had helped lead Ghana to independence in 1957.

In his Independence Day speech Nkrumah said that the independence of Ghana is meaningless “until it’s linked up with the whole liberation of Africa.”

Ghana’s unbiased … but dependent

Nkrumah was criticized for his authoritarian type and financial misfires; he was finally ousted as president. However I feel again to his phrases and ponder whether Ghana — and Africa — are actually unbiased. Many initiatives in Ghana, starting from the development of roads and faculties to the supply of vaccines and fertilizer, rely upon overseas assist. The place is our independence after we rely upon overseas assist for our primary requirements? We have to begin pondering of independence as a continuing wrestle. In some methods, we aren’t but actually unbiased.

And after I take into consideration that assertion from Nkrumah, I take into consideration the nation the place I now stay. I have been struck by the offended phrases and bodily assaults geared toward folks due to their race, their gender, their spiritual affiliation. I’m wondering if all People at the moment share the ideology within the Declaration of Independence: “…that each one males are created equal, that they’re endowed by their Creator with sure unalienable Rights, that amongst these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”

However on July 4, I favor to be an optimist. Although independence takes loads of work – and is a piece in progress for nations each outdated and new — it’s a second to savor. In order I watch the spectacular fireworks and marvel on the variety of America’s crowds, I additionally keep in mind how independence will be present in small pleasures — like marching for my nation as a boy and consuming that cherished bottle of soda.

