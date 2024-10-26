Hip-Hop Record Producer Was 58

DJ Clark Kent, a beloved hip-hop report producer who labored with Jay-Z, Infamous B.I.G., Mariah Carey and extra, has died. He was 58.

Kent died on Thursday night following a three-year battle with colon most cancers, an announcement shared on his Instagram stated Friday. He was surrounded by his spouse, Kesha, daughter Kabriah and son Antonio.

“The household is grateful for everybody’s love, help and prayers throughout this time and ask for privateness as they course of this immense loss,” the assertion concluded.

Clark Kent’s manufacturing credit included Jay-Z’s “Brooklyn’s Best,” the Infamous B.I.G.’s “Sky’s the Restrict,” Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s “Participant’s Anthem,” Mariah Carey’s “Loverboy,” and Kanye West and Lil Pump’s “I Love It.” He additionally labored with Slick Rick, Rakim, and Rick Ross.

Information of the producer’s dying comes two months after veteran radio character Angie Martinez introduced plans to make her directorial debut with feature-length documentary God’s Favourite DJ: The Story of DJ Clark Kent.

“DJ Clark Kent is a uncommon gem whose affect is seen in almost each period of hip-hop’s historical past books. With our 50-year-old tradition inclined to exterior perspective and agenda, it’s vital that we highlight the heroes who push the artwork kind with purity and authenticity. I’m honored to assist share Clark’s many truths with the world,” Martinez instructed The Hollywood Reporter in an announcement on the time.

Clark Kent added in the identical launch that he was “honored” for Martinez’s directing and that her “complete profession has been rooted in telling tales in a lovely & significant manner.”