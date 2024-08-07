Hinterland Festival 2024 Saw Performances From Hozier and More

This yr’s version of the Hinterland Pageant didn’t disappoint, with performances from artists together with Hozier and Noah Kahan.

The pageant, which passed off in Saint Charles, Iowa, ran from Friday, August 2, via Sunday, August 4. Hinterland’s headliners included Hozier, 34, on Friday, Vampire Weekend on Saturday, August 3, and Kahan, 27, on Sunday.

“Thanks Iowa, sorry for the way sweaty and peculiar I occur to be,” Kahan wrote by way of Instagram on Monday, August 5, alongside a number of images recapping the pageant, together with one which confirmed him with Chappell Roan, who additionally carried out at Hinterland.

Previous to his efficiency, Kahan took to his Instagram Story to share that he was actually excited for Roan’s set.

Associated: A Information to 2024’s Music Festivals: Coachella, Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza and Extra

The brand new yr continues to be younger, however the calendar is already stuffed with music festivals showcasing artists of all genres — and drawing within the largest celebs. Pageant season is often characterised abruptly collaborations, main style moments and controversy, and 2024 will doubtless be no totally different. From Boston to L.A., dozens of various occasions […]

“I is perhaps headlining however I’m actually right here for Chappell Roan,” he quipped.

Throughout her present, Kahan was noticed by followers filming Roan’s efficiency and singing alongside to all her songs.

“Noah Kahan filming Chappell Roan’s set like a proud dad is my new favourite video,” one consumer wrote by way of X on Sunday.

For her efficiency, Roan, 26, took the stage dressed up as a nun.

“My church is Chappell ⛪︎ ⛪︎Thanks @hinterlandiowa,” Roan wrote by way of Instagram on Monday, sharing a number of images from her efficiency, together with considered one of a fan holding up an indication that learn, “I skipped church at this time 4 Chappell.”

Other than the headlining acts and Roan, Hinterland additionally noticed performances from artists together with Lizzy McAlpine, Mt. Pleasure, Orville Peck, Hippo Campus, Charley Crockett, Ethel Cain, The Japanese Home, Pink Clay Strays, Flipturn, Sam Barber, The Final Dinner Celebration, Josiah and The Bonnevilles, Madison Cunningham, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Blondshell, Katy Kirby, Odie Leigh, Palehound, Debii Dawson, Valencia Grace, Hans Williams, Koo Koo, Billy Woods, Mannequin/Actriz, Molly Martin, Jeremie Albino, Waylon Wyatt, Pedal Metal Noah and Natalie Prauser.

Thank You! You may have efficiently subscribed.

Hinterland, which has taken place in Iowa since 2015, has featured headliners prior to now corresponding to Zach Bryan and Bon Iver.

Whereas there isn’t any info on subsequent yr’s pageant but, Hinterland thanked pageant goers for attending — and confirmed that the pageant shall be occurring as soon as once more.

“Thanks, Hinterlanders! We’ll see you in 2025!” learn a message shared on the pageant’s web site after the occasion wrapped up.