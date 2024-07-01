Hillary Rodham Clinton To Tour US Cities This Fall

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Former First Woman, Senator from New York, and Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton will journey the USA this fall for a multi-city tour to debate her new guide, One thing Misplaced, One thing Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty. At every occasion, Secretary Clinton and a moderator will take the viewers on real exchanges on politics, democracy, the threats we face, friendship, ageing, marriage, and the way we will all work collectively to form a future to be pleased with.

The New York Instances best-selling writer and GRAMMY-award winner’s new guide, One thing Misplaced, One thing Gained: Reflections on Life, Love, and Liberty, will probably be launched by Simon & Schuster on September 17.

“I can’t wait to hit the street and discuss One thing Misplaced, One thing Gained with you in particular person. I hope you possibly can be a part of me for wide-ranging conversations that go behind the scenes and embrace tales which have by no means been advised earlier than,” says Secretary Clinton. “We’ll talk about the state of our politics and creating the longer term we would like for our youngsters and grandchildren and, most of all, have some enjoyable whereas we’re at it!”

Chicago-based Innovation Arts and Leisure produces the tour cities, together with Washington D.C., Seattle, Boston, San Francisco, and Chicago. Starting June 25, register at www.HillaryClintonLive.com to obtain an invite to buy presale tickets after they change into obtainable on July 9. Tickets will probably be obtainable to most people starting July 12.

2024 Tour Dates (topic to vary)

Monday, September 16 at 7 p.m. – Washington D.C. – DAR Structure Corridor

Friday, September 27 at 7:30 p.m. – Boston, MA – Boch Heart – Wang Theatre

Monday, October 7 at 7 p.m. – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Corridor

Sunday, October 13 at 7 p.m. – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

Sunday, October 20 at 3 p.m. – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre