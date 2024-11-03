Hillary Clinton’s 2016 Running Mate Tim Kaine Shows Up On SNL

Saturday Night time Dwell is racking up the Vice Presidents and would-be Vice Presidents tonight, plus some Margaret Atwood and porn stars.

Alright, it was Sarah Sherman taking part in the Handmaid’s Story creator and Aurora Snow was solely title checked on the NBC sketch present’s What’s That Name?: Election Version. Nonetheless, Kamala Harris actually did present up within the chilly open, and the present VP wasn’t the one particular person to be second on a nationwide ticket to be in Studio 8H.

“That is a very powerful election in American historical past,” stated keener contestant Ben, performed by tonight’s SNL host John Mulaney. “Democracy is on the road,” he added. Nonetheless, for all of the significance and hyperbole, seems Ben was all ardour and bluster and no reminiscence.

Particularly when it got here to Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine.

“I used to be Hillary Clinton‘s vice presidential working mate on the time,” the Democrats’ 2016 VP choose pleaded to quizzled faces. “You stated it was a very powerful election in American historical past, and that democracy was on the road. It’s been lower than eight years. What’s my title?”

The most effective the senator bought was present VP nominee Gov. Tim Walz (they do look quite a bit alike, and there’s the title factor) or Tim Scott, the Republican South Carolina senator.

“You voted for me to be one heartbeat away from the Oval Workplace in an election newer than the discharge of Zootopia,” Kaine derided Mulaney’s annoying and conceited Ben. “What’s my title?”

Nonetheless no luck.

There could also be second acts in American life, however not a lot of an consideration span.

In what’s unsurprisingly turning out to be a politics-packed SNL simply days earlier than the shut race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump for president involves a head, the Kaine cameo was witty however destined to be overshadowed by the looks by the Veep with Maya Rudolph on the prime of the present.