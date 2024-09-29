Hilary Duff Through the Years: Photos

Hilary Duff turned a widely known identify throughout her time on Disney Channel enjoying Lizzie McGuire. Since then, she has explored songwriting and starred in extra movie and TV roles.

In August 2019, Disney+ introduced a Lizzie McGuire reboot, starring Duff as a now-adult model of the enduring character.

“Her having a totally totally different life than Hilary — she doesn’t have youngsters — I believed it will be a very enjoyable expertise to undergo it along with her,” Duff informed Us Weekly completely in November 2019 of revisiting the position. “I believe it’s going to be a very good mixture of giving everybody what they need from the present prior to now, and in addition a brand new contemporary present and her at 30, which appears fully totally different.”

Manufacturing was halted by January 2020 and the Disney streaming platform formally canceled the sequence the next December.

Regardless of the reboot’s disappointing destiny, Duff continued to search out success in numerous initiatives, together with Youthful, How I Met Your Father and real-life motherhood. Duff shares son Luca (born in 2012) with ex-husband Mike Comrie, in addition to daughters Banks (born in 2018), Mae (born in 2021) and Townes (born in 2024) with husband Matthew Koma.

Scroll right down to revisit Duff’s transformation by means of the years: