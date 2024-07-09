Hilarie Burton Morgan Steps Back From Drama Queens Podcast

Hilarie Burton Morgan is transferring on from “Drama Queens.”

The White Collar actress, 42, revealed that she’s stepping again from the hit One Tree Hill rewatch podcast she’s hosted together with her OTH costars Sophia Bush and Bethany Pleasure Lenz since 2021. Robert Buckley, who joined the solid of the long-running drama from season 7 to season 9, shall be taking her place.

“We now have reached the top of my behind-the-scenes expertise on the present, and so I actually began to query what I dropped at this, but additionally how we maintain that storytelling alive and essential,” Burton Morgan instructed Bush, 42, and Lenz, 43, throughout the Monday, July 8, episode of “Drama Queens.”

Burton Morgan, who left the present after its sixth season, continued, “And in order we head into seasons 7 by means of 9, it was essential that we launched a brand new queen who may take over for me. I’m nonetheless gonna pop in right here and there, however [someone] who represented the identical issues that I’ve dropped at this present.”

The trio then launched Buckley, 43, who Burton Morgan referred to as “in all probability one in all my favourite people on the planet.”

The information was additionally introduced on the official “Drama Queens” Instagram account, which posted a video of Buckley hilariously donning a queen costume. The Chesapeake Shores actor additionally posted the video through his personal Instagram, which he captioned, “Very excited to be getting into my Queen period.”

Followers had been fast to share their opinions within the feedback part of each posts, with one social media person writing, “Commentary from Buckley on one in all my fave present ever? I’m in!” One other wrote, “Excited to listen to your standpoint on the final couple of seasons!!”

Nonetheless, some social media customers weren’t as thrilled to listen to about Burton Morgan’s substitute.

“Committee three years of faithfully listening to this podcast so I can hear Hilarie’s enter on the completely unhinged seasons 7-9 for her to not be on it anymore,” wrote a separate Instagram person. “I’m disproportionately upset by this. I’m so sorry ilysm [I love you so much] however I’m so so unhappy.”

Burton Morgan leaving “Drama Queens” comes somewhat greater than three months after fan hypothesis of a rift between the Grimoire Woman creator and Lenz. Eagle-eyed followers seen the 2 not comply with one another on social media; nonetheless, neither events have confirmed or spoken about stress of their friendship.

Along with her exit from the podcast, the Hallmark actress mentioned she’s wanting ahead to not reliving the traumatic experiences she had on the present.

“It felt like I may lastly take a deep breath,” she defined. “As a result of each single week, it was, ‘Oh my god, I gotta inform that story. Oh, my god. We now have to relive that.’ And there’s, clearly, like, a lot great things that was in it. However I must kinda psych myself up each week.”

She continued, “And this was the primary week in years at this level that I’ve been like, I don’t need to. I don’t need to disclose s–t at the moment.”

One Tree Hill premiered in 2004 and ran for 9 seasons. Burton Morgan, Bush and Lenz had been a part of the OG solid, alongside Chad Michael Murray and James Lafferty.

Buckley joined in season 7 together with Shantel VanSanten, who performed his character Clay’s love curiosity, Quinn. They appeared as important solid members by means of season 9.