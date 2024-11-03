HIGHLIGHTS: Watch the action from chaotic qualifying at Interlagos as Lando Norris leads George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda after multiple red flags

Lando Norris claimed pole place forward of George Russell and Yuki Tsunoda throughout a closely disrupted qualifying session for the Sao Paulo Grand Prix in difficult circumstances.

There have been 5 purple flags that interrupted Sunday morning’s qualifying – delayed after heavy rain on Saturday – as the 2 Williams automobiles, Carlos Sainz and each Aston Martins all discovered the limitations, contributing to a remarkably combined up beginning grid forward of the race.

With the specter of raining looming intermittently, Norris clocked a time of 1m 23.405s on intermediate tyres, because the session additionally noticed Tsunoda, Esteban Ocon and Liam Lawson make it into the highest 5.

Lewis Hamilton and the Purple Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have been among the many shocks of the morning as none of them made it by way of to Q3, with a hard-to-handle Mercedes in Q1 and a poorly timed purple flag in Q2 stopping their quick laps.

