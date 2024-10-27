Highlights, TV channel, injury report

CINCINNATI − All issues thought of, the Eagles gladly took a 10-10 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals at halftime as Jalen Hurts scored from the 1 yard line with 22 seconds left within the second quarter.

Then they opened the second half and buried the Bengals as Hurts accounted for 4 touchdowns (3 dashing) and the protection clamped down on Joe Burrow and the Bengals for a 37-17 win Sunday.

It was the Eagles’ third straight win and so they received in Cincinnati for the primary time ever, going again to 1971. The Eagles had been 0-4-1 earlier than Sunday.

Early on, the protection could not cease Burrow and the Bengals offense. And the Eagles continued their drought by not scoring within the first quarter, however they did finish one drought by lastly scoring on their first possession.

Confused?

Properly, the Eagles protection allowed Burrow and the Bengals offense to go on a gap drive that lasted 10 minutes, 4 seconds.

By the point the offense touched the ball, there was 4:50 left within the quarter. The Eagles ended up with a area objective on the drive, however not earlier than the primary quarter ended. Jake Elliott linked from 39 out with 14:10 left within the second quarter.

However the Eagles could not gradual Bengals QB Joe Burrow. He accomplished 11 of his 12 passes on the opening drive and went 16-for-24 for 169 yards within the first half. The Bengals transformed their first 7 third-down alternatives.

Nonetheless, the Eagles managed to tie the sport by holding the ball for nearly all the closing 5 minutes, 8 seconds of the primary half as Hurts scored on a tush push with 22 seconds left.

That turned out to be the Eagles’ finest protection because the Bengals used all of their timeouts on that drive. Hurts’ 19-yard go to Grant Calcaterra received the Eagles to the Bengals’ 29. Then on Third-and-16 from the 33, Hurts hit A.J. Brown for 17 yards, ultimately establishing the TD.

Hurts was 7 of 11 for 86 yards whereas Brown had 3 catches for 55 yards. Saquon Barkley had 35 yards on 9 carries.

Eagles protection stiffens in 2nd half, will get a turnover

The Eagles protection turned it round within the second half, permitting just one landing. However the Eagles stopped the Bengals on a 4th-and-1 from Cincinnati’s 39 as Ja’Marr Chase misplaced 2 yards on a go into the flat.

Then CJ Gardner-Johnson intercepted Burrow, who was making an attempt to hit Chase deep early within the fourth quarter. Isaiah Rodgers had protection and tipped the go to Gardner. It was solely the Eagles’ third takeaway this season, the bottom within the NFL.

DeVonta Smith goes deep, Eagles regain lead, 24-17

It had been a irritating day for DeVonta Smith. He had simply 3 catches for twenty-four yards earlier than he hauled in a 45-yard go from Jalen Hurts with 2:43 left within the third quarter. Smith had simply 1 catch for minus-2 yards as properly.

So Smith was fairly ecstatic when he caught the ball over the Bengals’ Jordan Battle.

Jalen Hurts offers Eagles first lead, 17-10

The Eagles took the opening kickoff and marched 70 yards down the sphere. Hurts accomplished a 15-yard go to DeVonta Smith, then for 28 yards to Grant Calcaterra right down to the Bengals’ 22.

Hurts capped the drive with a 7-yard QB keeper. That gave Hurts 47 profession touchdowns, second solely to Steve Van Buren’s 69.

Eagles 1st quarter factors drought continues, however 1 drought ends

The Eagles continued their first-quarter scoreless streak to 7 video games, however it wasn’t solely the offense’s fault. That is as a result of the Bengals had a ten:04 drive to start out the sport. The Eagles touched the ball for the primary time with 4:50 left, and instantly drove down the sphere.

They reached the Bengals’ 16 with a minute left within the quarter, however the interval ended after a holding penalty. The Eagles settled for a 39-yard area objective with 14:10 left within the 2nd quarter.

The Eagles did finish one drought: It is the primary time they scored on a gap drive this season.

ESPN reported that the Eagles haven’t scored in 8 straight 1st quarters going again to 2023, tied for the longest streak within the final 5 seasons.

Eagles quit TD after Bengals drive lasts 10+ minutes

The Bengals took the opening kickoff and methodically moved down the sphere. They drove 70 yards in 17 performs utilizing up 10 minutes, 4 seconds. Joe Burrow capped the drive with a 2-yard TD go to Ja’Marr Chase. In all, Burrow was 11-for-12 for 60 yards on the drive.

The Bengals additionally transformed all 5 of their third-down makes an attempt.

Eagles inactives; Bengals WR Tee Higgins not enjoying

The Eagles had already dominated out tight finish Dallas Goedert, who’s lacking his second straight sport with a hamstring harm, and proper guard Mekhi Becton, who’s out with a concussion. Tyler Steen will begin instead of Becton.

The opposite inactives are QB Tanner McKee, CB Eli Ricks and G Trevor Keegan.

Meaning rookie WR Ainias Smith, simply activated off injured reserve, is on the game-day roster.

The Bengals shall be with out one in every of their star vast receivers in Tee Higgins, who apparently suffered a quad harm in follow Friday. Higgins had 341 yards in 5 video games. The Bengals do have Ja’Marr Chase, who leads the NFL with 620 yards receiving.

Brown vs Brown brothers matchup

One fascinating subplot of the Eagles’ sport towards the Bengals on Sunday is the potential of Eagles security Sydney Brown tackling his an identical twin brother, Bengals working again Chase Brown.

It did not occur within the first half s Sydney Brown did not get in in the course of the first half.

The 2 have by no means performed towards one another earlier than. They grew up in London, Ontario, Canada, went to highschool in Bradenton, Florida, then ended up in faculty collectively at Illinois.

At Illinois, the 2 would go towards one another in offense-defense drills, till the coaches put a cease to that.

“That’s the aggressive nature now we have with one another and the sort of relationship now we have with each other,” Sydney Brown stated. “That has pushed us to the place we at the moment are.”

Eagles vs Bengals time right now

Date: Sunday, Oct. 27

Sunday, Oct. 27 Time: 1 p.m.

1 p.m. Location: Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

What channel is Eagles vs Bengals right now?

TV: CBS

CBS Radio: 94 WIP, Merrill Reese (play-by-play), Mike Fast (evaluation) and Howard Eskin (sideline)

Eagles vs Bengals historical past

Sequence report: Bengals lead, 9-3-2

Bengals lead, 9-3-2 Eagles’ final win: Dec. 24, 2000 (16-7)

Dec. 24, 2000 (16-7) Bengals’ final win : Dec. 4, 2016 (32-14)

: Dec. 4, 2016 (32-14) Final assembly: Sept. 27, 2020 (tie, 23-23)

Eagles vs Bengals prediction

In a type of fascinating scheduling quirks, the final two opponents for each the Eagles and Bengals had been the Giants and Browns. Each groups went 2-0. The Eagles received by a mixed rating of 48-19 and the Bengals by 38-21. I see the Eagles’ offense as a hair higher.

The choose: Eagles 34, Bengals 29

Eagles vs Bengals betting odds

Sport traces and odds from BetMGM:

Unfold: Bengals by 2.5

Bengals by 2.5 Over/underneath : 48

: 48 Moneyline: Eagles plus-120 (guess $100 to win $120) and Bengals minus-140 (guess $140 to win $100).

Eagles vs Bengals climate replace

It is shaping up as a pleasant autumn afternoon with a temperature of 58 levels at kickoff underneath primarily sunny skies with gentle winds. The temperature is predicted to rise to 63 levels earlier than the sport is over.

