Highlights, TV channel, injury report

CINCINNATI − All issues thought of, the Eagles gladly took a 10-10 tie with the Cincinnati Bengals at halftime as Jalen Hurts scored from the 1 yard line with 22 seconds left within the second quarter.

Then they opened the second half and buried the Bengals as Hurts accounted for 4 touchdowns (3 dashing) and the protection clamped down on Joe Burrow and the Bengals for a 37-17 win Sunday.

It was the Eagles’ third straight win and so they received in Cincinnati for the primary time ever, going again to 1971. The Eagles had been 0-4-1 earlier than Sunday.

Early on, the protection could not cease Burrow and the Bengals offense. And the Eagles continued their drought by not scoring within the first quarter, however they did finish one drought by lastly scoring on their first possession.

