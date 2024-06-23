HIGHLIGHTS: Relive the action from a thrilling Spanish Grand Prix as Verstappen beats Norris and Hamilton

Max Verstappen received an exhilarating Spanish Grand Prix from Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, who recorded his first podium of the season for Mercedes.

The motion was continuous from the phrase go, with George Russell making an electrical begin from fourth on the grid to take the lead of the race – however he couldn’t maintain it for lengthy, and shortly Verstappen was out in entrance and doing every little thing he may to maintain the speedy McLaren of Norris at bay.

With loads of completely different methods in play, the order didn’t totally shake out till late on, with Hamilton’s late cost to 3rd incomes him a primary podium since Mexico final 12 months.

REPORT: Verstappen holds off Norris problem to seal victory on the Spanish Grand Prix

Carlos Sainz couldn’t ship for the house followers ultimately, scoring factors however ending a way off the podium in sixth. That’s higher than compatriot Fernando Alonso managed although, the Spaniard enduring a horrible begin as he was compelled large and by no means recovered again into the highest 10.

