Highlights From THR’s TV Podcast

This week’s TV’s Prime 5 podcast represented the 264th episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s TV podcast and, in all chance, the final.

Take heed to hosts Lesley Goldberg and Daniel Fienberg clarify:

If that is, certainly, the final TV’s Prime 5 episode, listed below are 5 spotlight episodes from the podcast’s five-year run.

‘TV’s Prime 5’ Podcast: Dwell From the ATX Pageant With NBC’s Scripted Chiefs (06/07/19) – The podcast’s first and solely reside episode, in entrance of an viewers on the ATX TV Pageant and that includes quite a lot of particular guess.

‘TV’s Prime 5’: ‘Associates’ Reunion, Hallmark’s Vacation Push, Inside ‘Harley Quinn’s’ Darkish Debut (11/15/19) – In maybe the podcast’s most influential episode, the hoss spoke with then-Hallmark chief Invoice Abbott, who mentioned the model’s newest vacation push and the position of inclusivity within the community’s programming.

‘TV’s Prime 5’ Halloween Particular: Prime Showrunners on the State of Horror on the Small Display (10/29/21) – In a enjoyable Halloween-themed episode, the hoss have been joined by the present runners behind The Strolling Useless, Chucky and I Know What You Did Final Summer season to speak concerning the state of horror on the small display.

Pamela Adlon on the ‘Higher Issues’ Finale, the FX Present’s Legacy and Extra: ‘TV’s Prime 5’ Podcast (04/26/22) – Like FX’s Higher Issues? It doesn’t get a lot better than this 78-minute sequence wrap-up interview with frequent podcast visitor Pamela Adlon.

21 Showrunners in Three Seasons: How ‘Pleased Endings’ Grew to become a Case Examine on the Worth of a Conventional Writers Room (06/16/23) – On the peak of the 2023 WGA strike, 14 writers from ABC’s beloved Pleased Endings got here collectively to share how the cult favourite comedy grew to become such a prolific breeding floor for future showrunners.