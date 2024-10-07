The Sunday primetime Cowboys vs. Steers soccer sport, scheduled at Acrisure Stadium, has been briefly delayed on account of extreme climate circumstances.

The Week 5 sport will air on NBC and be out there to stream through Peacock.

The Dallas Cowboys at Pittsburgh Steelers sport will start at 6:20 p.m. MT/7:20 p.m. CT/8:20 p.m. ET.

Dallas Cowboys kicker

Brandon Aubrey is in his second yr and was drafted out of Notre Dame. His present longest kick is 65 yards.

Sunday Night time Soccer announcers

Mike Tirico: play-by-play, Cris Collinsworth: colour commentary and Melissa Stark: sideline reporter.

What’s the Dallas Cowboys rating?

Comply with alongside for rating updates.

Cowboys 6 Steelers 3: 2nd quarter 8:51 remaining

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey makes a 33-yard discipline aim.

— Aaron Bedoya

Cowboys 3 Steelers 3: 1st quarter 7:33 remaining

Steelers kicker Chris Boswell makes a 41-yard discipline aim.

— Aaron Bedoya

Cowboys 3 Steelers 0: 1st quarter 12:35 remaining

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey makes a 55-yard discipline aim.

— Aaron Bedoya

Is the Cowboys sport cancelled?

No, the sport was delayed an hour due to the climate however is about to begin at 7:45 p.m. MT/8:45 p.m. CT.

— Aaron Bedoya

When will the Cowboys sport begin?

Replace 7:18 p.m. MT: NBC reported that gamers would take the sphere at 7:25 p.m. MT/8:25 p.m. CT, and the sport would begin at 7:45 p.m. MT/8:45 p.m. CT.

— Aaron Bedoya

Dallas Cowboys climate delay

Replace 6:54 p.m. MT: The sport continues to be delayed, ready for rain and lightning to go the stadium. The NFL will remark as soon as the radar exhibits the entrance is over the stadium and heading previous. When a entrance passes over an space, it means a change within the climate.

— Aaron Bedoya