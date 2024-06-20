HGTV’s Alison Victoria, Brandt Andersen Reveal How They Started Dating

HGTV star Alison Victoria and her boyfriend, Brandt Andersen, by no means anticipated going Instagram official would grow to be main information.

“We didn’t assume it was that massive of a deal. However to me, I simply love him,” Victoria, 42, completely informed Us Weekly on the sixth Annual Critics Alternative Actual TV Awards on Saturday, June 15. “He’s essentially the most superb human I’ve ever met. I really like that everyone already knew how superb he was. And now I may simply be so proud to be subsequent to him.”

The Windy Metropolis Rehab character and movie producer Andersen, 46, debuted their romance by way of Instagram earlier this month and made headlines within the course of. In response to Victoria, the connection caught her off-guard.

“Surprises are good,” she quipped at Saturday’s awards fest, the place she rocked a Paco Rabanne robe.

Andersen, who attended the occasion with Victoria, additional informed Us that they “have been buddies first” earlier than their bond turned romantic.

“I’ve no buddies who I chortle with like I did along with her,” Andersen, carrying a self-styled Louis Vuitton look, mentioned on the crimson carpet. “It simply grew to become one thing extra as a result of we simply love being with one another.”

Andersen additionally had “by no means” beforehand watched Victoria on Windy Metropolis Rehab earlier than they received collectively.

“As quickly as we met, I binge-watched [her show] like loopy,” he informed Us. “Now, I’m like an skilled on her present. She’s superb.”

Anderson can be Victoria’s No. 1 fan off-camera.

“She’s simply very trustworthy. Now we have a really trustworthy relationship the place we simply chortle and we chortle and we simply have a good time on a regular basis,” he gushed. “It doesn’t matter what’s occurring in our lives, we type of chortle our means by means of. We dance.”

Victoria additionally mentioned grooving along with her man is considered one of her favourite actions.

“We love cooking and dancing and laughing. It’s all concerning the easy issues,” she confused.

Whereas Victoria and Andersen are basking of their blossoming romance, it seemingly gained’t be captivated onscreen anytime quickly.

“Oh, God. I imply, by no means say by no means,” Victoria joked. “We’ll see. You by no means know.”

Victoria has starred on HGTV’s Windy Metropolis Rehab since 2019, flipping homes in her hometown of Chicago. On the four-season present, Victoria has proven her prowess renovating fixer-uppers in historic neighborhoods.

“After I created Windy Metropolis Rehab, it was to actually be totally different and to indicate the reality of the enterprise and the great, the unhealthy, the ugly and by no means conceal from it,” she informed Us. “I believe quite a lot of [HGTV] reveals are usually somewhat extra fluffy and fairly and I needed to be extra uncooked and actual [and] that’s what I need my new manufacturing firm to totally embody and embody is simply that fact and that rawness and that realness.”

With reporting by Mike Vulpo