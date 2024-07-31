Hezly Rivera Started Dreaming About the Olympics at 7 Years Old

Hezly Rivera could solely be 16, however she’s been dreaming of the Olympics for a very long time.

The gymnast spoke to Us about life main as much as her Olympic debut in Paris. Rivera, who began gymnastics at age 5, described her early days within the sport as “enjoyable” and a possibility to “get out of the home and do flips.” Two years later, nevertheless, Rivera stated she “knew the Olympics had been what [she] wished.”

Now Rivera’s dream is a actuality because the youngest member of Crew USA on the 2024 video games. She has loads of skilled teammates she will be able to depend on for assist, together with Olympic veterans Simone Biles, Sunisa “Suni” Lee, Jordan Chiles and Jade Carey.

“They’re gonna be such nice position fashions and mentors,” stated Rivera. “Particularly for my first Olympic Video games, simply having individuals who’ve already been there earlier than and have expertise.”

Although her teammates shall be there for assist, they’re additionally, inevitably, competitors. Rivera instructed Us it’s all about steadiness on the subject of supporting your group and competing at your greatest.

“It’s so essential to assist your pals and the group,” stated Rivera. “Despite the fact that you’re competing towards one another, it’s nice to have a bond. To have assist and to assist different gymnasts, I feel that’s what’s nice about this sport.”

In preparation for the Video games, Rivera instructed Us coaching was “going rather well.” Prioritizing her bodily and psychological wellness, Rivera stated she was targeted on “keep[ing] in an excellent mindset and making an attempt to be as wholesome as attainable.”

Rivera couldn’t be extra excited to make her debut on the world’s stage, particularly alongside such achieved athletes.

“I’m very excited to share my journey with them,” she stated, terming it a“once-in-a-lifetime expertise.”

Rivera’s group of Olympic veterans are searching for redemption from their silver medal efficiency in Tokyo throughout 2021. Dealing with numerous setbacks, the 4 returning athletes have referred to the Paris video games as their comeback. Led by Simone Biles, who is essentially celebrated because the “best of all time,” Crew USA is able to present the world they “have extra to provide.”

“I do know we’re stronger than what we confirmed in Tokyo, so I feel it needs to be for us as a result of it might probably’t be for anyone else — that’s not why we do it,” Biles instructed reporters at a press convention on Sunday, June 30. “We do it for ourselves, and the love for the game, and the love for representing the U.S. We’re going to go on the market and we’re going to do our greatest.”