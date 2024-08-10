Here’s Why The Dogecoin Price Could See A Pump From Here

Crypto analyst Altcoin Sherpa has supplied a bullish narrative for the foremost meme coin, Dogecoin (DOGE). Primarily based on his evaluation, DOGE is well-primed for a bullish reversal and will quickly take pleasure in a parabolic rally.

Why DOGE Might Rise From Its Present Worth Degree

Altcoin Sherpa talked about in an X (previously Twitter) put up that Dogecoin has “pretty bottomed,” which means that the meme coin may rise to new highs quickly sufficient. Nevertheless, the analyst warned that the foremost meme coin would unlikely document the strikes the market witnessed within the 2021 bull run when DOGE’s worth rose by over 20,000%.

Altcoin Sherpa added that Dogecoin ought to nonetheless have the ability to document a couple of worth good points, although. He famous that the meme coin has sturdy liquidity and prompt that traders ought to nonetheless contemplate investing in DOGE. Altcoin Sherpa had beforehand talked about that Dogecoin was an ideal funding for “huge whales” since they may simply make investments with dimension whereas nonetheless making appreciable income.

Curiously, Altcoin Sherpa had as soon as described traders betting on Dogecoin’s rise to $0.4 as one of many most secure bets anybody could make on this market cycle. An increase to $0.4 for DOGE represents a few 3x worth acquire, which Altcoin Sherpa reaffirmed in his latest evaluation could be very a lot doable.

As for his ultra-bullish prediction for Dogecoin, the analyst beforehand talked about that the meme coin may ultimately rise to as excessive as $1 on this market cycle. Altcoin Sherpa alluded to the world’s richest man, Elon Musk’s fondness for the meme coin and the way Musk may propel DOGE to such heights.

Whereas crypto analysts like Altcoin Sherpa have prompt that $1 is the very best Dogecoin can rise to on this market cycle, others like Javon Marks have provided extra bold worth predictions. Marks has predicted that Dogecoin may rise to as excessive as $17 and defined that the meme coin may attain such heights as a result of it has at all times made a bigger run in each subsequent bull run.

Dogecoin Wants To Break Above $0.14

Dogecoin is again above the psychological help stage of $0.10. Nevertheless, crypto analyst Kevin Capital (previously OG Yomi) has prompt that the meme coin wants to interrupt above $0.14 earlier than its worth motion might be thought of bullish once more. The analyst had beforehand acknowledged that Dogecoin was nonetheless in a downtrend and had “a variety of work” to do earlier than it may flip bullish.

Nevertheless, some technical indicators present that Dogecoin is nicely on its strategy to turning into bullish. Kevin talked about that the foremost meme coin had fashioned a “large bullish divergence” on the 3-day time-frame whereas sitting on the 3-day 200-day shifting common. He claimed this was a “very huge deal” and one thing to look at carefully.

On the time of writing, Dogecoin is buying and selling at round $0.10, up over 4% within the final 24 hours, in line with information from CoinMarketCap.

Featured picture created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com