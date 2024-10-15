Here’s What Joe Rogan Thinks About Kamala Harris And Donald Trump

Topline

Each Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump are in discussions to seem on the top-ranked “Joe Rogan Expertise” podcast within the waning days of the presidential marketing campaign, in line with studies, as each attempt to broaden their enchantment to younger males, although Rogan has made withering remarks about them.

JOE ROGAN QUESTIONS EVERYTHING — “Podcast” — Pictured: (l-r) Joe Rogan, Duncan Trussell — (Picture by: … [+] Vivian Zink/Syfy/NBCU Picture Financial institution/NBCUniversal by way of Getty Pictures) NBCU Picture Financial institution/NBCUniversal by way of Getty Pictures

Key Info

In a July interview with political commentator Michael Malice, Rogan referred to as Harris “the worst” and an unpopular vp, stated he was bothered to see her out of the blue considered as a “hero” and “resolution,” puzzled if she was medicated with anti-anxiety drugs due to “disconnected ramblings,” however nonetheless stated he thinks she’s going to win the presidency as a result of individuals suppose she’s a stronger various than Trump. In a September interview with comic Tom Segura, Rogan stated, “whoever’s teaching her, whoever’s the puppet grasp working the strings” is doing a “f****** superb job.” In 2022, Rogan stated to podcaster Lex Fridman that he’s “not a Trump supporter in any manner, form or kind” and has “had the chance to have him on my present greater than as soon as” however stated no every time as a result of he doesn’t wish to assist him, explaining that his present can “revitalize and rehabilitate” their public picture in a “stunning manner.” The “Joe Rogan Expertise” has by no means hosted Trump on the podcast, and Rogan has been outspoken concerning the candidate, calling Trump a “polarizing determine” and “existential risk to democracy,” though Rogan — a staunch defender of free speech — has additionally defended Trump supporters and criticized the web’s portrayal of Trump. Each candidates have determined to forego conventional media interviews and as an alternative focused particular—and huge—area of interest audiences by in style podcasts. Rogan, whose podcast is the most important within the U.S., touts a big viewers of younger males—together with a big Black viewers—a coveted demographic for each candidates.

Which Podcasts Has Harris Appeared On?

Harris visited host Alex Cooper on the “Name Her Daddy” podcast, routinely ranked as Spotify’s second largest podcast subsequent to Rogan’s and one of many 10 hottest podcasts for ladies, in line with Edison Analysis. Cooper stated the podcast has a “very combined” political viewers and sometimes doesn’t talk about politics with its celeb friends like Miley Cyrus or Publish Malone. The episode with Harris episode now ranks as some of the in style podcast episodes on Spotify. Harris additionally went on the “All of the Smoke” podcast, hosted by former NBA stars in a rising phase of athlete podcasts that debate sports activities and existence. “All of the Smoke” has hosted friends like Will Smith and Kobe Bryant and has a couple of million followers on YouTube. Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz — Harris’s vice presidential choose — went on the “Smartless” podcast, a high-ranking present hosted by comedians Will Arnett, Jason Bateman and Sean Hayes with a number of hundred thousand followers on Instagram and YouTube. “Smartless” has additionally hosted President Biden, Barack Obama and Invoice Clinton, amongst different Democrats.

Which Podcasts Has Trump Appeared On?

Trump’s media blitz included the “All In” podcast, a enterprise and technology-focused with greater than half one million followers on YouTube; Lex Fridman’s podcast, a high-ranking present with a robust male viewers that has hosted Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg for its greater than 4 million followers on YouTube; Theo Von’s podcast, which has hosted dozens of comedians and Sen. Bernie Sanders alike for its greater than 3 million YouTube followers; YouTuber Logan Paul’s “Impaulsive” podcast, which caters to a male viewers in its almost 5 million YouTube followers by routinely internet hosting boxers and wrestlers; the “Full Ship Podcast” from the YouTube stars referred to as the “Nelk Boys,” who grew to become in style amongst its almost all-male viewers of 8 million followers on YouTube for prank movies; and the “Flagrant” comedy podcast, which has greater than 1 million followers and hosts friends starting from actor Peter Dinklage to UFC’s Dana White. Trump has additionally appeared in a Kick.com live-stream for controversial web character Adin Ross, which was later posted to his YouTube viewers of greater than 4 million followers. Most just lately, Trump appeared on a podcast hosted by former NFL gamers referred to as “Bussin’ With The Boys” — owned by digital media firm Barstool Sports activities, which caters to sports activities and college-culture — which has greater than half one million followers on YouTube.

Tangent

Comic Theo Von — who hosted Trump a number of weeks in the past on his podcast — held a two-hour-long episode with billionaire Mark Cuban, who mentioned his assist of Harris. Von talked about within the episode that the Harris marketing campaign reached out for a potential episode.

Key Background

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Harris’ marketing campaign has been in contact with Rogan’s group, including one other in style podcast to her media blitz within the ultimate days earlier than the election. An interview with Rogan might enhance Harris’ marketing campaign as she seems to enchantment to extra male voters, an recognized marketing campaign purpose. Trump has stated he intends to go on the podcast, revealing final week in an interview with the “Nelk Boys” podcast that he has thought of the transfer. The Twitter account for the “Joe Rogan Expertise” has additionally hinted that Trump could also be on the present, posting articles each day about Trump doubtlessly being on the present and asking on X this Sunday if Trump needs to be a visitor. Rogan, who acknowledged he was not politically affiliated with the Republican get together, stated in early August that he appreciated Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as an individual and a candidate, though he wasn’t endorsing his presidential bid. In 2020, the podcaster shared his appreciation for Bernie Sanders and later stated he would quite vote for Trump than President Joe Biden. He revealed on his present that he voted for libertarian candidate Jo Jorgenson in 2020. Rogan has usually been criticized for the conversations he hosts on his present, which frequently give a platform to far-right commentators and doubtlessly harmful conspiracy theorists. He has additionally been criticized for spreading false data through the Covid-19 pandemic and the vaccine.

Additional Studying

ForbesHarris Sitting For First-Ever Fox Information Interview This Week

NytimesJoe Rogan Is Too Massive to Cancel (Revealed 2021)