Here’s the RNC convention 2024 schedule for Monday in Milwaukee

The Republican Nationwide Conference begins in earnest Monday.

The official session of the RNC runs from 12:35 to 4:45 p.m. A second official session will observe from 5:45 to 10 p.m.

Nevertheless, the day is suffering from occasions earlier than and after the official classes.

The occasions kick off at 8 a.m., with The Heritage Basis’s policy-centric occasion, Heritage Coverage Fest: Preventing for America’s Future, in addition to state delegation breakfasts all through the early morning. Different occasions embrace issues like a screening of “Reagan,” the 2024 Dennis Quaid-led biopic of the previous president.

Because the conference shouldn’t be open to most people, one of the best wager is to catch streams of it. Based on an RNC spokesperson, you’ll be able to stream the RNC on the next channels: YouTube, X, Fb Stay, Rumble, Amazon Prime, Twitch and Direct TV.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel will even stream RNC occasions.

The Metropolis Channel will broadcast the Republican Nationwide Conference starting at 6 p.m. July 15 It is going to air 24/7 and finish at midnight July 19. Viewers can watch by way of Spectrum Cable on Channel 25 in addition to on the “Livestream 1” feed right here: https://metropolis.milwaukee.gov/cityclerk/CityChannel.

Different protection might be accessible by way of Spectrum Information and Fox Information Media.

The official conference watch get together takes place every day on the Drink Wisconsinbly Pub, 320 W. Highland Ave., throughout from Fiserv Discussion board.