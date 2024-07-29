Here’s the Olympics medal count and where Team USA stands so far : NPR

toggle caption Martin Meissner/AP

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer season Olympics. For extra of our protection from the video games head to our newest updates.

The Paris Olympics are in full swing with almost 7,000 athletes from 206 delegations vying for bronze, silver and naturally, gold.

As of Monday 5:30 p.m. ET, 36 groups have earned not less than one medal however the one groups to achieve double-digits are Staff USA with 20; France with 16; Japan and China each with 12; Britain with 10.

Whereas the U.S. could have probably the most medals to date, gold medals are a special story.

Japan leads with six gold medals, twice as many because the U.S. In the meantime, China, France, Australia and South Korea are additionally forward of the U.S. every have 5 gold medals — placing these international locations greater on the official Olympic medal desk.

Main as much as the Video games, analytics firm Gracenote predicted that Staff USA would end with probably the most medals total. Gracenote additionally forecasted that Staff USA might gather probably the most gold, with China being the principle menace.

Now, no nation formally “wins” the Olympics however incomes probably the most medals or gold medals stays an emblem of victory for taking part international locations.

So, how is Staff USA doing to date? As of Monday late afternoon:

Gold medals: 3

Silver medals: 8

Diving: 1

Fencing: 1

Mountain Bike: 1

Skateboarding: 1

Swimming: 4

Bronze medals: 9