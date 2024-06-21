Here’s The Exact Time ‘Elden Ring’ DLC ‘Shadow Of The Erdtree’ Releases In Every Region

The huge Elden Ring DLC enlargement, Shadow Of The Erdtree is sort of upon us. FromSoftware’s gargantuan new launch is being described by some early reviewers as mainly a sequel, way more huge than anybody anticipated.
I didn’t obtain a evaluation code for the DLC, so I’m leaping in blind with everybody else. And like everybody else, I’m wanting to know the whole lot there may be to know in regards to the recreation, beginning with once I can get my grubby paws on it and return to The Lands Between and the brand new Shadowlands space.
The brand new enlargement not solely provides an enormous new space to probe for gamers stage 130-150, it provides new armor units, weapons, 10 new Boss Fights and a gripping new story, plus way more. I’ll be taking part in and writing up my ideas (and useful guides) right here on this weblog.
The DLC will probably be round 16GB to obtain, and it is best to be capable to preload that now. It launches at 9pm PDT on June twentieth and midnight EDT June twenty first. Listed below are the start-times for all areas throughout the globe:
Launch Instances PC / Console
PC launch instances are earlier (on the left) and console later (on the best).
- Los Angeles, USA June 20, 3:00pm PDT June 20, 9:00pm PDT
- Houston, USA June 20, 5:00pm CDT June 20, 11:00pm CDT
- New York, USA June 20, 6:00pm EDT June 21, Midnight native time EDT
- Bogota, Colombia June 20, 5:00pm COT June 21, Midnight native time COT
- Rio De Janeiro, Brazil June 20, 7:00pm BRT June 21, Midnight native time BRT
- London, United Kingdom June 21, 12:00am BST June 21, Midnight native time BST
- Paris, France June 21, 12:00am CEST June 21, Midnight native time CEST
- Cape City, South Africa June 21, 12:00am SAST June 21, Midnight native time SAST
- Cairo, Egypt June 21, 1:00am EEST June 21, Midnight native time EEST
- Moscow, Russia June 21, 1:00am MSK June 21, Midnight native time MSK
- Riyadh, Saudi Arabia June 21, 1:00am AST June 21, Midnight native time AST
- Singapore, Singapore June 21, 6:00am SGT June 21, Midnight native time SGT
- Bangkok, Thailand June 21, 6:00am UTC +7 June 21, Midnight native time UTC +7
- Beijing, China June 21, 6:00am UTC +8 June 21, Midnight native time UTC +8
- Soule, South Korea June 21, 7:00am KST June 21, Midnight native time KST
- Tokyo, Japan June 21, 7:00am JST June 21, Midnight native time JST
- Sydney, Australia June 21, 8:00am AEST June 21, Midnight native time AEST
- Wellington, New Zealand June 21, 10:00am NZST June 21, Midnight native time NZST
Good luck on the market, foul Tarnished.