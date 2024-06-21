Here’s The Exact Time ‘Elden Ring’ DLC ‘Shadow Of The Erdtree’ Releases In Every Region

Shadow of the Erdtree Credit score: FromSoftware

The huge Elden Ring DLC enlargement, Shadow Of The Erdtree is sort of upon us. FromSoftware’s gargantuan new launch is being described by some early reviewers as mainly a sequel, way more huge than anybody anticipated.

I didn’t obtain a evaluation code for the DLC, so I’m leaping in blind with everybody else. And like everybody else, I’m wanting to know the whole lot there may be to know in regards to the recreation, beginning with once I can get my grubby paws on it and return to The Lands Between and the brand new Shadowlands space.

The brand new enlargement not solely provides an enormous new space to probe for gamers stage 130-150, it provides new armor units, weapons, 10 new Boss Fights and a gripping new story, plus way more. I’ll be taking part in and writing up my ideas (and useful guides) right here on this weblog.

The DLC will probably be round 16GB to obtain, and it is best to be capable to preload that now. It launches at 9pm PDT on June twentieth and midnight EDT June twenty first. Listed below are the start-times for all areas throughout the globe:

Launch Instances PC / Console

PC launch instances are earlier (on the left) and console later (on the best).

Los Angeles, USA June 20, 3:00pm PDT June 20, 9:00pm PDT

Good luck on the market, foul Tarnished.