Here’s Tensorian’s Journey To Become A Top NFT Collection

Tensorians, a non-fungible token assortment from the digital asset agency Tensor_hq, is celebrating its first anniversary this week. Tensor has allotted 4 days of actions, rewards and intense celebrations. On this article, we will assess Tensorian’s meteoric journey to grow to be one of many main NFT collections within the Solana ecosystem.

In an August 5 weblog put up, Tensor_hq shared that it’s celebrating one yr for the reason that inception of its Tensorians NFT assortment. The digital asset agency has began 4 days of celebrations filled with unimaginable actions and rewards. Tensorians’ anniversary celebrations are slated to kick off tomorrow, August 6, 2024. Under is how Tensorians NFT assortment rose to meteoric fame.

Anniversorian Week 🥳 Intern is down horrendous however we vibe 🥂 Be a part of us as we have fun Tensorians’ 1st anniversary with 4 days of actions and rewards 👀 Beginning tomorrow – Tues sixth Aug ⏳ pic.twitter.com/ykdy7vfeNO — Tensor ⚡️ (@tensor_hq) August 5, 2024

Launched on August 8, 2024, Tensorians is a non-fungible token assortment that includes a restricted version of 10,000 provide profile image (PFP) NFT collections hosted on the Solana blockchain community. Tensorians is an NFT assortment for the then-budding Tensor neighborhood, together with early customers and hardcore members of the Solana NFT market.

Holding a Tensorian unlocks quite a few advantages, together with entry to a gated neighborhood, factors rewards, Tensorian staking and extra. Prior to now yr, the Tensorians NFT assortment has elevated strongly in adoption and gross sales quantity, displaying the rising attraction of Web3 video games and digital collectibles.

Different Tensor_hq Merchandise

In addition to managing the Tensorians NFT assortment, Tensor_hq additionally has a non-fungible token market. Launched in July 2022, Tensor is a non-fungible token market constructed on the Solana blockchain community. {The marketplace} affords merchants deep liquidity, swift transactions for NFT buying and selling, and the chance to earn rewards. Tensor offers a decentralized market for NFTs.

Tensor NFT market permits customers to checklist, buy, promote, and commerce non-fungible tokens. Tensor scalability and performance are made doable by Solana’s speedy pace and low transaction prices. This construction ensures a scalable NFT buying and selling expertise on Tensor’s NFT market platform. Tensor market has quickly discovered its footing within the Solana neighborhood by establishing a dependable surroundings for NFT transactions.

