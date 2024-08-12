Here’s how much every player made 

Cameron Younger hits his tee shot on Thursday on the fifteenth gap at Sedgefield Nation Membership. Getty Photographs

This week, in no explicit order, all however one winner of the Wyndham Championship was in line to obtain:

— Money, and we’ll get to that extra in a sec;

— A trophy;

— 5-hundred FedEx Cup factors, that are essential presently of yr, with the PGA Tour playoffs beginning subsequent week;

— A two-year Tour exemption and invitations into subsequent yr’s Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Gamers Championship and Event of Champions;

— A congrats from Aaron Rai.

A congrats from Aaron Rai?

It’s true. The 29 year-old Englishman has made a behavior of providing well-wishes to champions. His motivation, he mentioned Saturday, was easy.

“Whether or not it’s me that wins or whether or not it’s another person that wins,” he mentioned, “there’s an enormous quantity of labor that goes into it and it’s an incredible journey that each single participant is on. When that culminates in a victory, whether or not that’s the primary victory or a number of victories, it’s very particular for whoever that it’s. I believe everybody who’s taking part in on the Tour can admire how troublesome it’s to win and the way troublesome it’s to even get to this stage.

“Yeah, taking an additional couple of minutes to congratulate somebody just isn’t an excessive amount of of an ask.”

With that, Rai’s victory late Sunday little question will make him a preferred winner. Right here is the whole payout breakdown for this week’s Wyndham Championship, performed at Sedgefield Nation Membership. The whole purse is $7.9 million.

How a lot each participant made on the 2024 Wyndham Championship

1. Aaron Rai $1,422 million

2. Max Greyserman $861,100

T3. J.J. Spaun $466,100

Ryo Histatune $466,100

5. Luke Clanton (beginner and won’t accumulate winnings)

6. Austin Eckroat $323,900

T7. Ben Griffin $249,245

Adam Svensson $249,245

Hint Crowe $249,245

Eric Cole $249,245

Billy Horschel $249,245

T12. Roger Sloan $144,965

Chan Kim $144,965

Mac Meissner $144,965

Keith Mitchell $144,965

Brendon Todd $144,965

Davis Thompson $144,965

Jacob Bridgeman $144,965

Charley Hoffman $144,965

Beau Hossler $144,965

Matt Kuchar $144,965

T22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 79,658.33

Chris Gotterup 79,658.33

Nico Echavarria 79,658.33

Keegan Bradley 79,658.33

Rico Hoey 79,658.33

Cameron Younger 79,658.33

T28. Matt Wallace $56,485

Gary Woodland $56,485

Mackenzie Hughes $56,485

Seamus Energy $56,485

Adam Hadwin $56,485

T33. Victor Perez $45,109

Zach Johnson $45,109

Justin Decrease $45,109

Denny McCarthy $45,109

Patrick Rodgers $45,109

T38. Davis Riley $37,525

Nick Hardy $37,525

Chandler Phillips $37,525

T41. Ok.H. Lee $31,995

Sungjae Im $31,995

Doug Ghim $31,995

Brice Garnett $31,995

T45. Maverick McNealy $23,711.29

Ryan Moore $23,711.29

Zac Blair $23,711.29

Brian Harman $23,711.29

Martin Coach $23,711.29

Cameron Champ $23,711.29

Daniel Berger $23,711.29

T52. Jorge Campillo $18,881

Andrew Novak $18,881

Kevin Tway $18,881

Ben Taylor $18,881

Taylor Moore $18,881

Justin Suh $18,881

Chad Ramey $18,881

T59. Emiliano Grillo $18,012

Nate Lashley $18,012

T61. Jhonattan Vegas $17,696

Pierceson Coody $17,696

63. Vince Whaley $17,459

T64. Matti Schmid $17,222

Joel Dahmen $17,222

66. S.H. Kim $16,985

<determine class="youtube-facade" data-content="

“>