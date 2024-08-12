Here’s how much every player made 

Getty Photographs
This week, in no explicit order, all however one winner of the Wyndham Championship was in line to obtain:
— Money, and we’ll get to that extra in a sec;
— A trophy;
— 5-hundred FedEx Cup factors, that are essential presently of yr, with the PGA Tour playoffs beginning subsequent week;
— A two-year Tour exemption and invitations into subsequent yr’s Masters, U.S. Open, PGA Championship, Gamers Championship and Event of Champions;
— A congrats from Aaron Rai.
A congrats from Aaron Rai?
It’s true. The 29 year-old Englishman has made a behavior of providing well-wishes to champions. His motivation, he mentioned Saturday, was easy.
“Whether or not it’s me that wins or whether or not it’s another person that wins,” he mentioned, “there’s an enormous quantity of labor that goes into it and it’s an incredible journey that each single participant is on. When that culminates in a victory, whether or not that’s the primary victory or a number of victories, it’s very particular for whoever that it’s. I believe everybody who’s taking part in on the Tour can admire how troublesome it’s to win and the way troublesome it’s to even get to this stage.
“Yeah, taking an additional couple of minutes to congratulate somebody just isn’t an excessive amount of of an ask.”
With that, Rai’s victory late Sunday little question will make him a preferred winner. Right here is the whole payout breakdown for this week’s Wyndham Championship, performed at Sedgefield Nation Membership. The whole purse is $7.9 million.
How a lot each participant made on the 2024 Wyndham Championship
1. Aaron Rai $1,422 million
2. Max Greyserman $861,100
T3. J.J. Spaun $466,100
Ryo Histatune $466,100
5. Luke Clanton (beginner and won’t accumulate winnings)
6. Austin Eckroat $323,900
T7. Ben Griffin $249,245
Adam Svensson $249,245
Hint Crowe $249,245
Eric Cole $249,245
Billy Horschel $249,245
T12. Roger Sloan $144,965
Chan Kim $144,965
Mac Meissner $144,965
Keith Mitchell $144,965
Brendon Todd $144,965
Davis Thompson $144,965
Jacob Bridgeman $144,965
Charley Hoffman $144,965
Beau Hossler $144,965
Matt Kuchar $144,965
T22. Christiaan Bezuidenhout 79,658.33
Chris Gotterup 79,658.33
Nico Echavarria 79,658.33
Keegan Bradley 79,658.33
Rico Hoey 79,658.33
Cameron Younger 79,658.33
T28. Matt Wallace $56,485
Gary Woodland $56,485
Mackenzie Hughes $56,485
Seamus Energy $56,485
Adam Hadwin $56,485
T33. Victor Perez $45,109
Zach Johnson $45,109
Justin Decrease $45,109
Denny McCarthy $45,109
Patrick Rodgers $45,109
T38. Davis Riley $37,525
Nick Hardy $37,525
Chandler Phillips $37,525
T41. Ok.H. Lee $31,995
Sungjae Im $31,995
Doug Ghim $31,995
Brice Garnett $31,995
T45. Maverick McNealy $23,711.29
Ryan Moore $23,711.29
Zac Blair $23,711.29
Brian Harman $23,711.29
Martin Coach $23,711.29
Cameron Champ $23,711.29
Daniel Berger $23,711.29
T52. Jorge Campillo $18,881
Andrew Novak $18,881
Kevin Tway $18,881
Ben Taylor $18,881
Taylor Moore $18,881
Justin Suh $18,881
Chad Ramey $18,881
T59. Emiliano Grillo $18,012
Nate Lashley $18,012
T61. Jhonattan Vegas $17,696
Pierceson Coody $17,696
63. Vince Whaley $17,459
T64. Matti Schmid $17,222
Joel Dahmen $17,222
66. S.H. Kim $16,985
