Here is Bronny James’ first NBA contract salary with Lakers – NBC Los Angeles

Bronny James is formally a Los Angeles Laker.

After being drafted with the No. 55 general decide within the 2024 NBA Draft, James, the son of famous person LeBron, put pen to paper on his first NBA contract Wednesday.

Popping out of USC, James averaged 4.8 factors, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 0.8 steals in 19.3 minutes per recreation throughout 25 appearances. He posted a 37/27/68 capturing break up on 4.5/2.4/1.4 quantity.

So, how a lot will James make in his first skilled NBA deal? Here is what to know:

How a lot does Bronny James make within the NBA?

James’ first NBA deal will see him make a reported $7.9 million throughout 4 years, through Spotrac.

About $5.4 million of that shall be assured, with the fourth 12 months being a crew possibility. He additionally can’t be traded till Dec. 15, 2025.

Who’re the highest-paid No. 55 general picks in NBA historical past?

Might James grow to be one of many best-paid No. 55 general picks in NBA historical past? There is definitely an opportunity.

Here is a listing of the highest 10 highest-paid No. 55 picks, sorted by their profession earnings, through HoopsHype:

Patrick Mills, $81.9 million Luis Scola, $47.1 million E’Twaun Moore, $43.7 million Jeremy Evans, $9 million Ryan Bowen, $8.8 million Kenny Gattison, $6.8 million Joffrey Lauvergne, $6.7 million Aaron Wiggins, $4.7 million Nigel Williams-Goss, $1.5 million Lawrence Roberts, $1.06 million

If James have been to complete out his contract, he’d be across the six-to-seven vary, plus extra if he will get one other deal.

How a lot does LeBron James make within the NBA?

LeBron, for comparability’s sake, simply reportedly signed a two-year cope with the Lakers price $104 million, which is $52 million a 12 months.

When it comes to profession earnings, James might haul in as a lot as $583 million via his NBA profession by the top of this new deal.

What was LeBron James’ rookie contract?

After being the 2003 No. 1 general decide by the Cleveland Cavaliers, LeBron was on a four-year contract price $18.7 million.

Bronny James, son of NBA all-time main scorer LeBeron James, is predicted to be a second spherical decide within the 2024 NBA Draft.