Here Are CBS’ Fall 2024 TV Premiere Dates

CBS will load up the vast majority of its fall debuts in a single week in October, creating its personal premiere week a month into the 2024-25 season.

The community will function 11 season and sequence premieres within the week of Oct. 14, together with these for 2 of its new sequence: NCIS: Origins (a two-hour debut on Oct. 14), a prequel to the flagship sequence, and the Younger Sheldon follow-up Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage (Oct. 17). Previous to that, CBS will air the sequence debuts of its Kathy Bates-led Matlock replace and competitors sequence The Summit on Sundays — when there’s an enormous NFL viewers flowing into primetime — earlier than they transfer to their common properties on, respectively, Thursday and Wednesday nights.

CBS will even closely promote its premieres throughout different NFL and school soccer telecasts in an try and re-create the concentrated, post-strike launch of most of its scripted lineup in February, when it used the Tremendous Bowl as a launching pad.

The forty seventh version of Survivor has the earliest date on CBS’ calendar, opening on Sept. 18. Monday evening comedies The Neighborhood and Poppa’s Home are set for Oct. 21, and Tracker — final season’s most-watched sequence — and The Equalizer will shut out the premiere slate on Oct. 27.

CBS’ fall premiere dates are under. All occasions are ET/PT until famous.

Wednesday, Sept. 18

8 p.m.: Survivor

Saturday, Sept. 21

9 p.m.: 48 Hours

Sunday, Sept. 22

7 p.m.: 60 Minutes

8 p.m.: Matlock

Sunday, Sept. 29

9 p.m. ET (approximate)/8:30 p.m. PT: The Summit (follows NFL doubleheader and 60 Minutes)

Sunday, Oct. 6

8 p.m.: American Music Awards

Sunday, Oct. 13

8:30 p.m.: Large Brother (finale)

Monday, Oct. 14

8 p.m.: NCIS

9 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (two hours)

Tuesday, Oct. 15

8 p.m.: FBI

9 p.m.: FBI: Worldwide

10 p.m.: FBI: Most Needed

Wednesday, Oct. 16

9:30 p.m.: The Summit (common time)

Thursday, Oct. 17

8 p.m.: Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage

8:30 p.m.: Ghosts

9 p.m.: Matlock (common time)

10 p.m.: Elsbeth

Friday, Oct. 18

8 p.m.: SWAT

9 p.m.: Fireplace Nation

10 p.m.: Blue Bloods (second half of ultimate season)

Monday, Oct. 21

8 p.m.: The Neighborhood

8:30 p.m.: Poppa’s Home

9 p.m.: NCIS (common time)

10 p.m.: NCIS: Origins (common time)

Sunday, Oct. 27

8:30 p.m. ET (approximate)/8 p.m. ET: Tracker (follows NFL doubleheader and 60 Minutes)

9:30 p.m. ET (approximate)/9 p.m. PT: The Equalizer