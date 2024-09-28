Here Are All the Songs in ‘Will & Harper’

The important thing to any good street film is a superb soundtrack, and “Will & Harper” doesn’t disappoint. The brand new Netflix documentary chronicles a two-week roadtrip throughout the US with Will Ferrell and Harper Steele, and all through the hilarious and emotional journey, a killer lineup of songs performs.

Steele was a author on “SNL” and labored with Ferrell on his weirder movies and tasks (like that Lifetime film with Kristen Wiig), and Steele transitioned throughout the pandemic. Ferrell proposed they take a street journey collectively, throughout which Steele welcomes the chance for Ferrell to ask a variety of questions on her transition whereas additionally venturing into probably harmful conditions (like dive bars in Oklahoma) realizing Ferrell has her again. It’s candy and emotional, but additionally feels really essential and probably life-changing for a lot of.

The soundtrack contains street journey classics from the likes of Bob Dylan and The Band, but additionally boasts an authentic tune written by Sean Douglas (Thomas Rhett’s “Die a Blissful Man,” Demi Lovato’s “Coronary heart Assault”) and Kristen Wiig and carried out by Wiig. Preserve a watch out, it simply may be a participant on this yr’s Finest Unique Track Oscar race.

Listed below are all of the songs in “Will & Harper,” which is streaming on Netflix now.

“I Marvel, I Marvel, I Marvel” – Eddy Howard

“Freightliner Fever” – Pink Sovine

“Amoreena” – Elton John

“Oogum Boogum Track” – Brenton Wooden

“Lengthy Street Forward” – Jim Ford

“Wires” – Coconut Data

“I Obtained You Child” – Sonny & Cher

“Wildflowers” – Tom Petty

“Going Up the Nation” – Canned Warmth

“Shelter From the Storm” – Bob Dylan

“Lengthy Gone Lonesome Blues” – Hank Williams

“America” – First Help Package

“Fade Into You” – Mazzy Star

“Diesel Smoke, Harmful Curves” – Pink Simpson

“Beep Beep (The Roadrunner)” – Don Ables

“Ooh Las Vegas (feat. Emmylou Harris)” – Gram Parsons

“The Swag” – Hyperlink Wray & The Wraymen

“The Weight” – The Band

“Luck Be a Girl” – Frank Sinatra

“Holocene” – Bon Iver

“Harper and Will Go West” – Kristen Wiig

“Go With Me” – Gene and Debbe