Hello Kitty is ‘not a cat,’ but rather a ‘little girl,’ creators say

The corporate that created Howdy Kitty unveiled a revelation through the iconic character’s fiftieth anniversary, subsequently leaving some followers confused and in denial.

Howdy Kitty was created in 1974 by Sanrio, a Japanese leisure firm. Jill Koch, the senior vice chairman of selling and model administration at Sanrio, appeared on Immediately on Thursday and stated, “Howdy Kitty is just not a cat,” and “she’s really a little bit woman.”

Koch then instructed the TV present that Howdy Kitty, who “weighs three apples” and is 5 apples tall, grew up within the London suburbs together with her twin sister, Mimmy, their dad and mom and the household’s pet cat named Charmmy Kitty.

Howdy Kitty’s hobbies embrace “baking cookies and making new buddies,” in keeping with Sanrio’s web site.

USA TODAY contacted Sanrio on Friday however has not obtained a response.

This is some background on Howdy Kitty and reactions from followers who will not be too eager on the concept of the character being a little bit woman.

Who’s Howdy Kitty?

Yuko Shimizu, the Sanrio worker who created Howdy Kitty, instructed BBC that her design for the character was “a white cat with a pink bow in its hair.” She added how the inspiration behind the character got here from her childhood.

“After I was a baby, I acquired a small white kitten from my father for a birthday current,” Shimizu stated, per the British outlet.

Sanrio instructed the BBC that Howdy Kitty’s actual identify is Kitty White, and he or she was born in England. The corporate then confirmed that the character was certainly an 8-year-old woman.

Shimizu would go away Sanrio at age 27, two years after creating Howdy Kitty, she stated, per BBC.

‘Howdy Kitty is a cat in my eyes’

Followers of Howdy Kitty have voiced their issues concerning the latest information, with many not accepting Koch’s clarification.

An X consumer named Carmen shared a put up on Friday saying, “Howdy Kitty is a cat in my eyes.”

One other X consumer, named atta (furnal equinox), questioned Howdy Kitty’s London upbringing, saying, “Is not Howdy Kitty Japanese?”

Emily Lazar posted on X how she wanted “solutions” and questioned whether or not Howdy Kitty has been “Larping this complete time?” Larping is when “members painting characters in an imaginary setting and work together with each other in real-time,” in keeping with the FBI.

In a follow-up X put up, Lazar replies to a different consumer who stated Howdy Kitty is “a woman cat and nothing will ever change my thoughts.” In response, Lazar stated, “Yeah for my very own sanity and childhood I am sticking to that lol.”

Dazeinthegarden posted on X that, “Howdy Kitty is totally a cat, with a pet cat. The identical means Mickey has Pluto & Goofy nonetheless exists in the identical universe.”