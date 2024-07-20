A photograph taken on January 24, 2024 shows a Hello Kitty installation during a photocall of the exhibition

Hello Kitty is ‘not a cat,’ but rather a ‘little girl,’ creators say

The corporate that created Howdy Kitty unveiled a revelation through the iconic character’s fiftieth anniversary, subsequently leaving some followers confused and in denial.

Howdy Kitty was created in 1974 by Sanrio, a Japanese leisure firm. Jill Koch, the senior vice chairman of selling and model administration at Sanrio, appeared on Immediately on Thursday and stated, “Howdy Kitty is just not a cat,” and “she’s really a little bit woman.”

Koch then instructed the TV present that Howdy Kitty, who “weighs three apples” and is 5 apples tall, grew up within the London suburbs together with her twin sister, Mimmy, their dad and mom and the household’s pet cat named Charmmy Kitty.

