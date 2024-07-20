Hello Kitty 50th Anniversary Fashion and Beauty Product Collabs 2024

If you buy an independently reviewed services or products by way of a hyperlink on our web site, The Hollywood Reporter might obtain an affiliate fee.

Whats up Kitty is not any stranger to a model collab. Between Nike, Baggu, Pottery Barn and Coverse, the highest names in trend and design have partnered with Sanrio and the well-known white cat (who’s apparently not truly a cat, in response to the creators) for years. And with the beloved character turning 50 this yr, the Whats up Kitty clothes, equipment, magnificence and residential items have been each coming in sizzling and flying off the cabinets.

Dropped at life by Yuko Shimizu in 1974, Whats up Kitty (who’s actual title is definitely Kitty White) is a fictional character owned by Japanese leisure firm Sanrio. She’s been the star of quite a few animated collection, movies, comics and video video games all through the many years, and her attraction and fandom has solely appeared to develop over time.

As each the corporate and the world have a good time Whats up Kitty’s birthday, manufacturers like Crocs, Champion, OPI and Adidas have been creating unique fiftieth anniversary collectibles. Listed here are the 15 merchandise and capsules nonetheless out there to buy earlier than they promote out fully (many are shut).

The 15 Greatest Whats up Kitty fiftieth Anniversary Model Collaborations

1. Champion x Whats up Kitty

Champion’s fiftieth Anniversary assortment is obtainable solely at Nordstrom and contains two t-shirts, two hoodies and one crew neck sweatshirt, ranging in value from $50 to $120.

2. Chopova Lowena x Whats up Kitty

The Nordstrom-exclusive assortment is a maximalist’s dream and solely has a couple of items left in inventory.

3. Moist Brush x Whats up Kitty

The fan-favorite hairbrush bought a fiftieth Anniversary makeover.

4. Crocs x Whats up Kitty

Crocs is understood for its tremendous unique (and infrequently surprising) model collaborations. This one options two pairs of footwear and a group of Jibbitz. There are only some sizes left on Crocs.com, however e-tailer Ssense has some additional sizes out there in each the Siren Heels and White Whats up Kitty Traditional Clogs.

5. Sonix x Whats up Kitty

Sonix’s fiftieth Anniversary assortment options equipment and devices in your electronics, together with telephone circumstances, Airpods Max covers and magnetic chargers.

6. Chet Lo x Whats up Kitty

Act quick earlier than the previous few sizes of this Nordstrom-exclusive designer assortment promote out.

7. Cafe Forgot x Whats up Kitty

As you’ll be able to inform, the fiftieth Anniversary has introduced quite a few Nordstrom-exclusive clothes collections. New York-based model Cafe Forgot is the decide for loungewear necessities.

8. Aprés x Whats up Kitty

Every thing you want for at-home Gel-X manicures: polish, curing lights and nail ideas. You should purchase them individually or as a set.

9. Igloo x Whats up Kitty

Igloo has a full assortment of Whats up Kitty merch, however the 7-Quart Cooler and 16-Ounce Can are the 2 limited-edition merchandise made solely for the fiftieth Anniversary.

10. Kitsch x Whats up Kitty

Store the hair and sleep equipment individually or save 10 p.c on the total Collector’s Bundle.

11. Adidas x Whats up Kitty

Just a few sizes are nonetheless out there at Adidas.com, however Farfetch presents a wider vary in case your dimension is bought out.

12. OPI x Whats up Kitty

Most polishes and press-ons from the gathering can be found at OPI.com, however a couple of are Ulta exclusives, out there to buy at Ulta.com.

13. Ceaselessly 21 x Whats up Kitty

Ceaselessly 21 has partnered with Whats up Kitty on a whole lot of types all through the years, so for those who kind by “latest” at Forever21.com, you’ll see the newest collab.

14. Moon x Whats up Kitty

Moon’s limited-edition electrical toothbrush has its 5 customized brushing modes and features a travel-ready carry case.

15. Bershka x Whats up Kitty

A playful assortment of ’90s-inspired baggage, footwear, clothes and accessories.