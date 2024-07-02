HELLBOY: THE CROOKED MAN Trailer Looks Weird (Not in a Good Way)

Mike Mignola’s Hellboy and its myriad spinoffs are up there as my favourite comics of all time. The combo of Gothic, cosmic, and monster horror with a serving to of gallows humor works for me so, a lot. Guillermo del Toro famously made a few Hellboy films with Ron Perlman. Whereas good in their very own GDT manner, neither of them (particularly the second) actually felt like a correct adaptation of the supply materials. The 2019 Neil Marshall Hellboy film with David Harbour tailored the supply materials immediately, however the film itself was very, very unhealthy. Now we get Hellboy: The Crooked Man and…effectively, simply have a look. Then we’ll speak.

First some context. The Crooked Man was a three-issue arc from Mignola and artist Richard Corben from 2008. It detailed certainly one of Hellboy’s earlier missions for the Bureau of Paranormal Analysis and Protection. In 1958 Appalachia, Hellboy encounters some witches and witch-adjacent folks and ultimately cross paths with the titular Crooked Man, a hanged struggle profiteer from the 18th Century who has returned from Hell to behave because the area’s resident Satan. He’s fairly terrifying, particularly as Corben illustrates him.

Hellboy: The Crooked Man seems to be to be a really trustworthy (and small) adaptation of that specific story. On its face it is a good factor. One of many main points with the 2019 film is that it tailored manner, manner, manner too many tales, not least of which The Wild Hunt, the longest and most epic story within the Mignola canon. Specializing in a one-off journey and maximizing the horror is a reasonably good thought.

Ketchup Leisure

Nonetheless, simply taking a look at it, you’ll be able to see the very low finances. You will have seen the film comes our manner from Ketchup Leisure. KETCHUP ENTERTAINMENT. Brian Taylor (of Crank franchise fame) is directing, with himself, Mignola, and Mignola’s Baltimore collaborator Christopher Golden on screenplay duties. Jack Kesy (who very briefly performed Black Tom Cassidy in Deadpool 2) portrays Hellboy and he simply sort of seems to be unfinished. If Harbour was TOO made up, Kesy seems to be like an honest novice cosplay try.

So who is aware of! It might be good. It actually appears targeted extra on the precise horror. Which is the right route to go following the darkish fantasy mishmash of the final film. However I’m not satisfied after this wack first look. I might like it if sooner or later any live-action outing correctly snags the tone of the comics. Whether or not Hellboy: The Crooked Man can do this must wait till it comes out later this yr.

