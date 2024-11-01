Heidi Klum’s NYC Halloween Party 2024 Updates: See Her E.T. Costume

Different costumes we liked
The costumes stored coming.
Marc Jacobs and Charly Defrancesco wore costumes with elaborate prosthetics.
Danna Paola was La Calavera Catrina, the icon for the Day of the Useless, a Mexican vacation that takes place on Nov. 1 and a couple of.
Mario Cantone was a pleasant satan.
Ice-T and his spouse Coco Austin seemed to be one thing out of a slasher.
Mannequin and former pageant queen Haley Kalil was “The Corpse Bride” from Tim Burton’s film of the identical identify.
TikToker Emma Norton was a reworked model of Lord Farquaad from “Shrek.”
Suni Lee and her sister Shyenne Lee pay homage to ‘Black Swan’
Like Charli D’Amelio, Olympic gymnast Sunisa Lee and her sister Shyenne Lee have been impressed by the film “Black Swan” for his or her costumes.
We’re speaking about Bruno
YouTuber Meghan Camarena paid homage to the “Encanto” character Bruno, whose identification is unpacked within the jam “We Do not Discuss About Bruno.”
The costume additionally got here with Bruno’s signature pet rat.
Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini debut a pair’s coustume
Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes have been one scorching duo. The couple arrived to Klum’s extravaganza dressed as iconic love birds Sandy Olsson and Danny Zuko from “Grease.” The characters have been performed by John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John.
The 2 appeared to get in character on the crimson carpet. Stokes put his arms round Ballerini with a cigarette dangling in his mouth — peak Danny Zuko.
Earlier than the get together, Ballerini shared a sneak peek at her flirty look, captioning it, “Joyful Halloween, studs.”
Ballerini beforehand instructed Teen Vogue that she and Stokes had initially deliberate on dressing as Moo Deng the pygmy hippo and Pesto the penguin.
“I felt good about Pesto, however then I simply felt prefer it was going to be very sweaty and moist,” Ballerini mentioned. As an alternative, they opted for a better costume to simply have enjoyable.
“(Chase and I are) each in such a full dash proper now. We’re operating in these parallels,” she instructed the journal. “Let’s simply costume up and go have a lot enjoyable for an evening and be out of labor mode a bit bit.”
Charli D’Amelio is the Black Swan
Charli D’Amelio, one of many most-followed TikTokers on the platform, made an look dressed as Natalie Portman’s character within the 2010 film “Black Swan.”
The dance tie-in is becoming: D’Amelio made her Broadway debut earlier this week in a dance-heavy ensemble position in “& Juliet.”
For her third Halloween get together look, Leni Klum is…
…an insect?
Leni Klum, Heidi Klum’s daughter, wore antennas and enormous black patches that made her eyes tackle the look of a fly’s.
In brief, she made a fly look fly.
Leni and Heidi Klum, plus Kaulitz, stood for a household photograph — even when all of them have been unrecognizable.
Heidi Klum reveals her Halloween costume ultimately – and it’s ‘outerworldly’ certainly
Heidi Klum promised and she or he delivered.
She got here to her get together dressed as E.T., the principle character in Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film “E.T. the Additional-Terrestrial.”
Her costume is impressed by the scene that E.T. clothes in human garments, lipstick and all.
Her husband, Tom Kaulitz, joined in on the enjoyable. He additionally was E.T., however at a unique second within the film.
Their costumes took on comparable constructions. Klum and Kaulitz’s eyes poked out of the costumes’ necks. The aliens’ heads have been like elaborate hats.
Final yr, Klum was a peacock and Kaulitz, a large egg.
Tamsen Fadal wears a menopause-themed costume
Journalist Tamsen Fadal is the creator of a ebook about menopause — and she or he’s taking her advocacy to Heidi Klum’s Halloween get together.
She dressed as a “scorching flash,” a typical symptom of perimenopause. She wore an all-red outfit, wig included, and a costume with the phrases “scorching flash.” Her fan mentioned, “Coming in scorching.”
Based on Johns Hopkins Medication, 80% of ladies expertise scorching flashes throughout perimenopause.
Questlove is DJing. However what’s he carrying?
Questlove is among the many DJs for the night, together with Gottmik & Violet.
For his third Heidi Klum Halloween get together in a row, Questlove got here dressed because the Mad Hatter.
Joey Graceffa finds his interior Mr. Tumnas
YouTuber Joey Graceffa might have learn “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” as a child … or perhaps he simply likes fauns.
Both method, he confirmed as much as Klum’s Halloween get together as Mr. Tumnas, the pleasant information to Narnia, full together with his umbrella and scarf. All that is lacking is snow (and perhaps some Turkish delight).
Bethenny Frankel, a.ka. Surprise Lady, arrives
Bethenny Frankel posted preparing movies of her blue contacts. Now, we’ve got the ultimate product.
Frankel dressed up because the DC Comics character Surprise Lady, carrying crimson, white and blue and a scarf match for an Amazon.
CORRECTION (11/1): This text initially mischaracterized Frankel’s costume.
Sofie Dossi and Zach Justice stun with a artistic KFC-themed costume
What got here first, the costume or the egg?
Contortionist and “AGT” alum Sofie Dossi arrived with influencer Zach Justice in a transformative costume. Dossi was wrapped up in an egg after which popped out as a hen. Justice was dressed as Colonel Sanders.
Beware, hen!
Heidi Klum shares photos of her (new) face
Klum livestreamed her “preparing with me” course of on Amazon. Under, discover photos of her transformation.She’s being swaddled by a dressing up — however what’s it?
“I do not inform anybody. I really like the shock a part of all of it,” she mentioned.
Bethenny Frankel says she ‘seems to be like a Siberian husky’ with coloured contacts
Bethenny Frankel posted a behind-the-scenes video forward of the get together.
For her look, she wore coloured contacts that turned her brown eyes into a mixture of inexperienced, blue and hazel.
“I seem like a Siberian husky,” she declared as she checked out herself.
‘Squid Recreation’ is within the constructing, because of Angelina Jordan
Singer Angelina Jordan channeled “Squid Recreation” for her Halloween costume, which was shared on Klum’s Instagram story.
She’s dressed as a participant and is accompanied by one of many present’s deadly guards.
The trailer for “Squid Recreation” Season 2 dropped earlier immediately. In a TikTok, Jordan runs down a hallway with a bit extra pleasure than a personality on the present would possibly.
Jordan and Klum first met when Jordan competed on “America’s Received Expertise.” Klum gave Jordan the Golden Buzzer throughout her gorgeous audition of Queen’s “Bohemian Rhapsody.”
Klum instructed NBC Insider this yr that the 2 are “nonetheless buddies.”
“She comes and visits me generally,” Klum mentioned. “I all the time submit about her as a result of I believe she’s such an incredible expertise.”
Jordan additionally posted lovingly of Klum, writing subsequent to a selfie of the 2, “Can’t thanks sufficient for all of the love that you’ve been given me. I really like you very very a lot.”
Jonathan Van Ness utterly shaves his beard forward of Heidi Klum’s Halloween get together
The “Queer Eye” star and hair dresser posted a video to his Instagram story within the hours earlier than Klum’s get together of a drastic step he was taking for Halloween: Shaving his beard.
“I am totally committing,” he mentioned.
As he shaved, Van Ness supplied stay commentary of his response to the falling hair strands. “Oh my God, I’ll have to take a look at myself with no beard. I look so loopy with no beard,” he mentioned, ending with a ultimate assertion: “That is outrageous.”
Within the ultimate video, a bare-faced Van Ness obtained prepared together with his glam squad. “Everybody’s right here however my beard is just not,” he mentioned.
With out making a gift of their costumes, he additionally confirmed his husband, Mark Peacock, preparing by portray pumps lavender.
Anticipation builds for Heidi Klum’s costume
There are numerous Halloween previous time.s Some individuals go trick or treating. Different individuals lay in watch for Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume.
“Really gained’t be capable to sleep till I’ve seen Heidi Klum’s Halloween costume and I really feel like that actually says quite a bit about me as an individual,” one X person broke.
“Impatiently ready for Heidi Klum’s costume reveal,” one other wrote.
“have to know what heidi klum is for halloween this yr,” one other mentioned, becoming a member of the choir.
‘He is such an excellent sport’: Heidi Klum’s husband joins in on the Halloween enjoyable
Klum shared a video of her husband, Tokio Resort guitarist Tom Kaulitz, preparing for Halloween.
The video does not have a lot of a clue as to the ultimate product, however is a glimpse into the method.
He wears a hair internet within the video, together with his lengthy hair tumbling out on the backside. A make-up or prosthetics artist applies a kind of wax to his mustache.
“He’s such an excellent sport,” Klum captioned the video.
What is that this, now? Heidi shares an intriguing closeup
The angles hold approaching Klum’s elaborate costume. Every of them is extra mysterious and perplexing than the final. What’s it?
Heidi begins to tease her Halloween costume hours earlier than the get together begins
The costume made its debut on Klum’s Instagram at about 1 p.m. on Halloween.
“And right here we go…” she wrote, paired with a video close-up of her prosthetics. She tagged prosthetic designer Mike Marino, who was additionally within the photograph.
Klum, after 3 p.m., shared a photograph of her palms. Lengthy, crimson nails appeared to wrap round what seemed like a … toe?
What has Heidi Klum mentioned about her 2024 Halloween costume? Here is a touch
Klum dropped a touch about her costume in an interview with TODAY.com earlier this month.
“It is going to be outerworldly,” she mentioned, “and there shall be numerous prosthetics once more. I’m claustrophobic simply fascinated by it.”
Who’s on the visitor listing?
Klum instructed TODAY.com in a earlier interview that the costumes are not elective.
“If I’m the host of this get together, I’ve to provide you with some outrageous costumes and make it obligatory that persons are dressed or they will’t get into the get together,” she mentioned.
Klum’s daughter, Leni Klum, made her debut on the get together in 2022 as Catwoman and was Strawberry Shortcake the next yr. She’s confirmed to be on this yr’s visitor listing, as is Klum’s husband, Tom Kaulitz.
Questlove and Gottmik & Violet will DJ. Different visitors embrace, per a press launch:
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Chase Stokes
- Suni Lee
- Emily Ratajkowski
- Adam Lambert
- Chloe Bailey
- Aly and AJ Michalka
- Jonathan Van Ness
- Ava Max
- Bethenny Frankel
- Marc Jacobs
- Thomas Doherty
- Stella Maxwell
- Leah Kateb of “Love Island USA”
Heidi Klum instructed us how the annual Halloween get together began
Talking to TODAY.com in a earlier interview, Klum mentioned she began a Halloween get together as a result of she wished to domesticate the spirit of dress-up.
“I’m in New York Metropolis, the good metropolis on the planet, and I don’t know the place to go, what get together is going on. And then you definitely go to a celebration and nobody is dressing up as a result of everybody is just too cool for varsity,” she mentioned.
Since 2000, costumes for Klum and visitors have grown extra elaborate.
“I really feel like I gave them the chance to go for it, and I believe individuals find it irresistible as a result of they love taking part in a unique half and likewise simply showcasing creativity,” she mentioned.
When and the place is Heidi Klum’s Halloween get together?
Based on a press launch from Klum’s crew, the Halloween get together crimson carpet will start at 9 p.m. ET and run till 11:30 p.m.
The occasion is held on the Arduous Rock Resort New York, situated in Midtown Manhattan.