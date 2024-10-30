Heidi Klum’s Halloween costumes are always epic. See how she’s dressed up over the years

NEW YORK (AP) — Halloween has loads of traditions, from sweet to jack-o’-lanterns — and the annual spectacle of Heidi Klum’s costume.

The supermodel-turned-TV persona is fond of peculiar her company together with her elaborate costumes, like in 2022, when she arrived on the occasion on the tip of a fishing line, encased in a slithering worm costume.

“I simply wished to be one thing random,” she defined whereas mendacity on the ground for max worm-like impact. “I don’t suppose I’ve ever seen anybody being a rain worm earlier than.”

Final 12 months, she enlisted the assistance of a number of Cirque du Soleil performers because the tail feathers to her peacock costume.

“Numerous planning goes into it, you recognize,” Klum mentioned by her peacock beak, with husband Tom Kaulitz subsequent to her, dressed as an egg. “As a result of first, it’s important to have an concept.”

At her 2008 occasion she dressed as Kali, the Hindu goddess of loss of life and destruction — full with a number of arms, dangling heads and a deep coat of blue physique paint.

Klum informed The Related Press she would instantly be planning her search for the next 12 months. “After tonight I’ll be fascinated by what I’ll do subsequent 12 months. It’s at all times obtained to be completely different. Utterly completely different,” she mentioned.

Different notable Klum costumes through the years have included an enormous Transformer, a clone (full with a number of Klum-lookalikes) an aged model of herself, and an alien experiment gone awry.

The star has additionally remodeled right into a terrifying butterfly, an ape, a cat, a crow — and cartoon characters together with Jessica Rabbit and Fiona from “Shrek.”

Her tip to these nonetheless making an attempt to determine what to put on this Halloween? Go away the store-bought masks at dwelling.

“I personally don’t prefer it when individuals conceal behind these full masks. I favor when individuals get a bit bit inventive and so they play with their face, after they put a variety of make-up on,” she informed the AP in 2007. “I at all times love that probably the most on me, I actually go scary on the face.”