Heidi Klum Posts Topless Photos to Celebrate Wedding Anniversary

Heidi Klum is basking in anniversary bliss.

The 51-year-old supermodel celebrated her love with husband Tom Kaulitz, 34, on Saturday, August 3, and she or he wasn’t shy about sharing the enjoyment along with her followers on Instagram. The couple marked the special occasion with a sequence of sun-soaked posts that radiated love and happiness.

In one of many posts, Heidi and Tom are seen lounging on the sand. Heidi, sporting white-brimmed sun shades and showing topless, smiles warmly whereas resting on a napping Tom. “Celebrating our love as we speak and on daily basis. Blissful anniversary,” she captioned the candy second.

One other publish confirmed the Mission Runway alum snuggled up in opposition to Tom’s again, each grinning from ear to ear. Heidi expressed her affection with a heartfelt caption: “I couldn’t ask for a greater one ❤️ Ich Liebe Dich, Tom.” A 3rd snap captured the pair sharing a kiss whereas holding a pink heart-shaped

Klum additionally shared the picture of the duo smooching to her Instagram Story with a sticker that learn “Blissful Anniversary” and the quantity 5 to mark the big day.

Klum and Kaulitz have been first linked in March 2018. They confirmed their relationship simply two months later and have been engaged by December of the identical 12 months. The couple tied the knot in a non-public ceremony in February 2019.

Previous to Kaulitz, Klum was married to British singer Seal, with whom she shares 4 kids: Leni, 20, Henry, 18, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14. Klum’s eldest daughter, Leni, was born from her relationship with Flavio Briatore, whereas she shares her three youthful children with Seal. The previous couple married in 2005 and went their separate methods in 2012, finalizing their divorce in 2014.

Whereas Heidi and Tom haven’t had kids collectively, the TV host has praised Tom’s position as a stepfather. Talking solely to Us Weekly in 2022, Heidi shared, “He’s superb. I’m certain it’s not simple to step into an instantaneous household with 4 children, particularly youngsters. They have been simpler once they have been youthful, for certain. All ages comes with its challenges.”

That very same 12 months Seal opened up concerning the challenges of coparenting along with his ex.

“It requires teamwork. If each mother and father are a staff, it’s not a problem in any respect,” he solely instructed Us. Nonetheless, Seal admitted that he and Heidi by no means fairly achieved that teamwork dynamic.

“No. … I by no means had that teamwork [with Klum]. We by no means had teamwork,” he mentioned.