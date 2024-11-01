Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe wear elaborate E.T. costumes for their Halloween parties

NEW YORK (AP) — Heidi Klum and Janelle Monáe opted for out-of-this-world Halloween costumes this yr — each selecting to decorate because the stubby alien E.T. for his or her events on reverse coasts.

Whereas the same costumes will doubtless spark “who wore it greatest” debates which might be in style in celeb magazines, the celebrities selected totally different interpretations of the creature from Steven Spielberg’s 1982 basic, “E.T. the Additional-Terrestrial.”

Klum’s husband Tom Kaulitz dressed as E.T., whereas the mannequin and tv character got here as Mrs. E.T. with animatronic eyes, a protracted neck and a blonde wig. Monáe opted for a stubbier model of the diminutive alien, waddling on the crimson carpet at her Halloween bash Thursday evening. The Grammy winner’s E.T. had animatronic eyes and likewise sported a yellow index finger, mimicking the film character’s gentle up finger.

Monáe additionally adopted an otherwordly voice just like E.T.’s when doing interviews Thursday. She downplayed any rivalry with Klum, telling The Related Press, “There might be two Hallo-queens. I really like Heidi.”

Klum and Monáe take Halloween critically, with every donning elaborate costumes. This yr, their Halloween evening events performed out on reverse coasts, with Klum gathering celeb associates in New York and Monáe internet hosting her celebration in Los Angeles.

Klum’s face was within the creature’s neck, permitting her to see and converse. She instructed the AP her costume had been within the works for a yr.

“I’ve been a fan of E.T. since I used to be 9 years outdated,” Klum mentioned. As she spoke, the mouth of her costume head moved due to the mechanical options contained in the go well with.

“I simply love changing into this factor. E.T. could be very small and so I believed it might be enjoyable to form of play with the proportions too,” Klum mentioned.

Klum and Kaulitz touched their heads tenderly after unveiling their costumes amid smoke and a light-weight present at Klum’s celebration.

Monáe revealed her E.T. costume on Wednesday on “The Jennifer Hudson Present.” She additionally did an elaborate picture shoot posted on Instagram the place she appeared using a motorbike with E.T. in a basket on entrance, an homage to one of the crucial iconic moments of Spielberg’s movie.

Ambriz reported from Los Angeles.