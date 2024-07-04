Heavy police presence expected for Red, White and Boom amid 500,000 attendees

Central Ohio regulation enforcement businesses will probably be scattered throughout Pink, White, and Growth on Wednesday, the place 500,000 persons are anticipated to be downtown to look at the fireworks present.

There’s going to be police all over the place,” stated Columbus police chief Elaine Bryant. “On foot, on bikes, on horses, in plain garments you can’t see.”

Authorities additionally will probably be watching from cell and stationary safety cameras looking out for any hassle throughout the day-long pageant.

For Dakota Freias and his sister Sophia, it is a household custom to get downtown early and arrange for the fireworks present.

“So we do not have anybody blocking our view,” stated Freias. “It is occurred earlier than.”

Freias says final 12 months the household grew to become caught up in a crowd of individuals working from the fireworks after police say a gaggle of teenagers incorrectly started yelling gunshots had been fired.

“All we noticed was police working,” stated Freias. “My mother is a relaxed and picked up individual — she stated keep calm, keep right here.”

“There have been no pictures fired,” stated Chief Bryant. “We’re going to encourage individuals, ‘don’t do this,’ it is necessary that we do not do this, do not induce panic — we wish everybody to be protected.”

Should you see something misplaced that considerations you, or one thing that’s misplaced, share that info,” stated Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther.

A number of Central Ohio regulation enforcement businesses serving to with increase safety.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Workplace dive group will patrol the waters to ensure everyone seems to be protected, and the sheriff’s bomb squad started early Wednesday morning to verify each car that entered the pageant space.

You get that many individuals, you’ll be able to’t take an opportunity that one thing is going on,” stated Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin.

These are safety layers that Dakota and his household are grateful will probably be surrounding them from all sides whereas their eyes are to the skies.

“I do not fear, I do know we’ve police all the way in which round, ” stated Freias. “I do not ever fear.”