NEW YORK/LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Heavy Responsibility Music welcomes three distinctive artists to its award-winning roster: the beloved Jessica Pratt, progressive rising star RIP Swirl, and avant-pop trailblazer Cecile Consider (SOPHIE, Caroline Polachek).

Pratt, whose newest album Right here within the Pitch has garnered acclaim from prime retailers like Rolling Stone and The New York Instances, joins Heavy Responsibility Music in a complete music publishing deal. Pratt’s distinctive sound and imaginative and prescient align completely with Heavy Responsibility’s commonplace of excellence. Abby Feinberg, A&R Supervisor at Heavy Responsibility Music, expressed her pleasure:

“Jessica is really a generational expertise. I’ve been impressed by and admired her artistry for years and I really feel extremely lucky bringing her into our fold as her newest and transformative challenge has simply been launched into the world. From reconnecting along with her accomplice and collaborator, Matt McDermott, to seeing her unparalleled efficiency at Primavera, this partnership feels completely timed and serendipitous, and we’re so excited to be part of her journey.”

Heavy Responsibility Music has partnered with Imran Ahmed’s LA-based In Actual Life to launch Berlin’s RIP Swirl in a groundbreaking collaboration. Identified for his mix of Berlin’s membership tradition and a ardour for analog recording, RIP Swirl joins Heavy Responsibility for each publishing and information. His newest single, “Completely Blue,” that includes Winter, is a testomony to his evolving sound and is out there by means of In Actual Life, Heavy Responsibility Music, and Berlin’s Public Possession.

As a part of the three way partnership, each corporations have welcomed Cecile Consider, a flexible producer and songwriter recognized for her work within the avant-garde and PC Music scenes. Consider, who has collaborated with SOPHIE, Caroline Polachek, and A.G. Cook dinner, is ready to launch her new EP, Tender The Spark. Her lead single, “Blink Twice,” is out now, mixing pop with experimental sound design.

Joshua Kessler, Founding Accomplice and Chief Govt Officer (CEO) at Heavy Responsibility Music, mentioned, “Including Jessica Pratt’s timeless songwriting and voice to our roster is an honor. On prime of RIP Swirl, Cecile Consider, and our new partnership with In Actual Life, these first six months of 2024 have continued a tremendous interval of development at Heavy Responsibility.”

This week additionally noticed Heavy Responsibility Music’s shoppers and producers making vital strides. Teezo Landing’s “None of Your Enterprise” (from Despicable Me 4) was co-written and co-produced by Sadpony, Jam Metropolis, and Justin Raisen. Buddy Ross acquired an Ivor Novello Award nomination for Greatest Modern Track for his work with Fred and Brian Eno. Moreover, ASCAP Pop Music Award honoree Jeremiah Raisen (aka Sadpony) was joined by new signees Alex Casnoff, Anthoine Walters, Chris Baio, Chris Coady, Gabe Goodman, Nightfeelings, and Whitmer Thomas.

Earlier this 12 months, Heavy Responsibility Music’s skills contributed to Grammy-nominated albums by Miley Cyrus, Travis Scott, Drake, 21 Savage and new releases from Brent Faiyez, DIIV, Dominic Fike, Don Toliver, Isabella Lovestory, Kacy Hill, Child Cudi, Kim Gordon, Lorde, The Voidz, and extra. Heavy Responsibility has additionally landed vital synchs on Netflix and Hulu, with customized music initiatives for manufacturers like Coca-Cola, Etsy, and Tropicana.