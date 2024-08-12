Heather Graham Joins Zazie Beetz in Horror Thriller They Will Kill You

Heather Graham has joined the forged of They Will Kill You, the thriller being produced by Nocturna Footage, the horror label shaped earlier this yr by Skydance and Andy and Barbara Muschietti.

New Line is co-financing and distributing the characteristic, which may have Kirill Sokolov within the director’s chair when capturing will get underway in mid-September.

Zazie Beetz is toplining They Will Kill You, which is described as a horror characteristic laced with black humor. It tells the story of a girl (Beetz) who solutions a assist needed advert to be a housekeeper in a mysterious New York Metropolis high-rise, not realizing she is coming into a group that has seen plenty of disappearances over time. The venture has been described as being a tonal mixture of Prepared or Not and The Raid.

Graham’s position is being stored within the basement, however she joins Oscar winner Patricia Arquette and Tom Felton, who performed Draco Malfoy within the Harry Potter motion pictures, on the record of tenants.

Sokolov and Alex Litvak wrote the script.

David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger will produce through Skydance together with the Muschiettis and Dan Kagan (Longlegs).

Govt producing are Russell Ackerman and John Schoenfelder, who oversee Nocturna, together with Sokolov, Litvak and Carl Hampe.

Graham has had an extended and different profession, however her resume doesn’t include too many horror motion pictures. She did, nevertheless, star in two scary motion pictures final yr, amongst them Joe Lynch’s Appropriate Flesh.

She subsequent stars in Western Place of Bones, which can hit choose theaters and PVOD platforms Aug. 23, adopted by Chosen Household, a comedic drama that she additionally wrote and directed. Brainstorm Media picked up the film for distribution on Household, which made its debut on the 2024 Santa Barbara Movie Competition, will likely be launched in theaters Oct. 11.

Graham is repped by Paradigm, RMS Manufacturing, and Morris Yorn.