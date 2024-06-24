Heartfelt Speech at Chicago Concert

At his first live performance following his arrest for allegedly driving whereas intoxicated within the Hamptons, Justin Timberlake shared a heartfelt message along with his followers.

“We’ve confronted ups and downs, twists and turns collectively. It’s been a tricky week, however you’re right here, and I’m right here, and nothing can change this second proper now,” the singer-actor informed the Chicago viewers, who responded with enthusiastic cheers, as seen in movies shared on X (previously Twitter).

Timberlake’s Friday night time present on the United Heart in Chicago, Illinois, marked his first efficiency since his arrest by native police in Sag Harbor, New York, early Tuesday morning. He was reportedly arraigned on one rely of driving whereas intoxicated and launched with out bail.

A legislation enforcement officer pulled the entertainer over and “decided that Mr. Timberlake was working his car in an intoxicated situation. Mr. Timberlake was positioned underneath arrest, processed, and held in a single day for morning arraignment,” in line with a police assertion obtained by The Hollywood Reporter earlier this week.

The “Mirrors” artist is at present on his Overlook Tomorrow World Tour, supporting his sixth studio album, Every thing I Thought I Was. Individuals journal beforehand reported that Timberlake deliberate to proceed the tour following his arrest.

He concluded his speech on Friday by saying, “I do know typically I’m exhausting to like, however you retain on loving me, and I really like you proper again. Thanks a lot!”

Timberlake can also be set to carry out on the United Heart in Chicago on Saturday earlier than heading to Madison Sq. Backyard in New York subsequent week.