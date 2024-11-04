Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ 25-yard landing cross to vast receiver DeVonta Smith with 7:43 remaining restored the Eagles’ multi-score lead.

Lawrence capped the following drive with a four-yard landing run to drag the Jaguars again to inside a rating.

Two first-half turnovers have been key, with the Eagles turning each into point-blank touchdowns en path to a 16-0 halftime lead. The Eagles outgained the Jaguars 187-31 and had 10 first downs to at least one for the Jaguars within the first half.

The Eagles turned a fumbled punt return by Jaguars vast receiver Austin Trammell right into a 20-yard landing cross from Hurts to operating again Saquon Barkley earlier than the Jaguars’ offense ran a play.

Barkley’s second first-half landing, a 19-yard run, adopted the Jaguars’ second first-half turnover – an interception by linebacker Zack Baun for a primary down on the Jaguars 40-yard line simply contained in the two-minute warning.

Lawrence accomplished 16 of 31 passes for 169 yards and no touchdowns with two interceptions – and ran for 2 touchdowns.

Hurts accomplished 18 of 24 passes for 230 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. Barkley rushed for 159 yards and a landing on 27 carries.

The Jaguars registered three sacks – all within the first half – and had one defensive takeaway Sunday. Defensive finish Josh Hines-Allen had two sacks, and rookie defensive deal with Jordan Jefferson additionally registered a sack.

“We simply must win,” Hines-Allen mentioned. “We have now to win, and it hurts. It hurts.”

The Jaguars performed with out two of their high three receivers, with Christian Kirk out for the season with a damaged collarbone and Gabe Davis out with a shoulder damage. Beginning left guard Ezra Cleveland was out with a high-ankle sprain.