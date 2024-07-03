Heart Postpones North American Tour

(CelebrityAccess) — The rock band Coronary heart introduced the postponement of all remaining exhibits on its Royal Flush Tour whereas founder and lead singer Ann Wilson undergoes remedy for most cancers.

In an announcement on Tuesday, Wilson revealed that she lately underwent a profitable surgical procedure to take away a cancerous development and on recommendation from her docs, will step away from performing for the remainder of the yr to bear preventive chemotherapy and totally get better from the ordeal.

“To the ticket consumers, I actually do want we may do these gigs. Please know that I completely plan to be again on stage in 2025,” Wilson mentioned within the assertion. “My crew is getting these particulars sorted & we’ll let you realize the plan as quickly as we will.”

The postponement of greater than 50 North American dates follows the cancellation earlier this yr of the band’s deliberate tour of Europe whereas Wilson underwent an undisclosed medical process.

The North American leg of the tour was scheduled to get underway at Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre on August 1st and conclude on the Fountainblue Theater in Las Vegas on December fifteenth.

In accordance with the band, particulars on rescheduled dates will probably be introduced as quickly as doable.