HBO’s First Footage of ‘Last of Us’ Season 2, Games of Thrones Prequel

HBO launched preview footage of a number of eagerly anticipated new and returning collection — together with the second season of The Final of Us and first season of Recreation of Thrones prequel A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.

The trailer (beneath) ran earlier than the second season finale of Home of the Dragon, and likewise included footages from The White Lotus season 3 and IT spin-off collection It: Welcome to Derry, plus new superhero parody The Franchise and upcoming seasons of The Gilded Age and And Simply Like That… and extra.

A few of the different reveals within the combine embody Business season 3, the fourth and ultimate season of My Good Buddy, the grownup animated DC Universe collection Creature Commandos, the Dune spin-off drama Dune: Prophecy and The Batman spin-off collection The Penguin.

There may be additionally footage of the documentary Sensible Man David Chase and The Sopranos, The Sopranos creator’s life and profession, and new Max originals The Pitt, starring Noah Wyle, and the J.J. Abrams’ drama Duster, starring Rachel Hilson and Josh Holloway.

A number of of the “massive” titles will debut in 2025 — together with The Final of Us season two, Welcome to Derry, Knight of the Seven Kingdoms and …And Simply Like That season three.

However a few the reveals are proper across the nook, together with the return of Business (Aug. 11), The Franchise (later this 12 months) and The Penguin (Sept. 19).