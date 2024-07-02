Haynes: DeMar DeRozan, Lakers Have Discussed Contract Amid LeBron James Rumors | News, Scores, Highlights, Stats, and Rumors

Issac Baldizon/NBAE by way of Getty Photos

With Klay Thompson off the board, the Los Angeles Lakers are pivoting in direction of a brand new goal.

Throughout an look on NBA TV’s Free Agent Fever, Chris Haynes of Turner Sports activities reported that the Lakers must get inventive so as to land former Chicago Bull ahead DeMar DeRozan.

“The Lakers missed out. They missed out on Klay,” Haynes mentioned. “The Lakers felt that they had a reputable shot to get Klay. Now they must pivot so who’s left on the market who may make sense? Somebody who’s a star caliber participant that LeBron James is in search of for this workforce for the upcoming season? DeMar DeRozan is the largest free-agent left on the market on the board. It would both take a sign-and-trade or it’s going to take the Lakers getting inventive, eradicating some gamers, clearing the books to have the ability to get DeMar over there. So, I do know there have been communication between the Lakers and DeMar’s agent Aaron Goodwin. It would both take a one-year deal, or a sign-and-trade we are able to get a three-year deal.”

Thompson signed a three-year, $50 million take care of the Mavericks, which put to mattress the Lakers hopes of including him to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. DeRozan is probably going the subsequent most suitable choice for Los Angeles, and he will surely be a powerful addition.

He averaged 24 factors, 5.3 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 79 video games for the Chicago Bulls in 2023-24, that are numbers which might be truly superior to Thompson’s numbers. He does not have the identical championship pedigree, however he may take a load off of James and Davis offensively and assist the Lakers develop a balanced assault.

James has notably not re-signed with the Lakers but, however he’s anticipated to re-sign with the workforce. Of notice, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst mentioned on the Hoop Collective podcast that James would take a pay reduce if it helped the workforce land DeRozan.