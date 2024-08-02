HAYLO Music Signs Songwriter & Producer Aaron Farmer

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — HAYLO Music, the unbiased music writer launched by former Florida Georgia Line member Tyler Hubbard, introduced the singing of composer and producer Aaron Farmer to an unique publishing deal.

An achieved producer and songwriter, Farmer has positioned authentic songs with nationwide manufacturers reminiscent of Fb, Mitsubishi, and P&G, amongst others.

He’s additionally carried out reside with the likes of Tyler Hubbard and Florida Georgia Line, in addition to Nate Ruess, Chainsmokers, Nelly, Mat Kearney, Backstreet Boys, BeBe Rexha, and extra.

His publishing settlement might be administered by Endurance Music Group.

“I’ve been lucky to have Aaron in my life and within the band for years,” shares Tyler Hubbard. “Not solely is he an unimaginable man, but additionally a brilliant proficient author, musician, and producer. Aaron provides a lot to anyone he works with, so I’m grateful he selected to name HAYLO his publishing dwelling.”

“Including Aaron to our HAYLO workforce was a no brainer,” provides Josh Saxe, GM of HAYLO Music. “His continued inventive collaboration with Tyler on tour, together with a staggering aptitude for any music style makes him a tour de drive for our roster. We’re fortunate to have him.”