Hayley Williams Wore Speak Now Odes for Taylor Swift Eras Tour Duet

Taylor Swift and Paramore’s Hayley Williams introduced it again to the Converse Now period throughout the 14-time Grammy winner’s second Eras Tour live performance in London.

Swift, 34, enlisted Williams, 35, for an acoustic rendition of their “Castles Crumbling (Taylor’s Model)” duet on Saturday, June 22, at Wembley Stadium. Whereas Swift opted for her blue, high-low “shock tune” costume, Williams’ look paid tribute to the origins of their friendship.

Williams, whose band Paramore is the European opening act for Swift’s Eras Tour, rocked a lilac halter costume. The frock paid homage to Swift, who notably wore a purple minidress throughout her 2011 Converse Now world tour. Swift and Williams, who co-wrote “Castles Crumbling” as a vault observe for the 2010 LP, even carried out a duet on the highway on the time.

“You had me come down a grand staircase,” Williams recalled on Saturday of their final touring duet. “I barely bear in mind it!”

After the 2 ladies completed enjoying “Castles Crumbling” on Saturday, Swift seen handwritten ink down Williams’ shoulder.

“It is a Converse Now tour factor,” Swift quipped with amusing. “I at all times used to jot down Sharpie all down my arm.”

On Saturday, Williams wrote “I bear in mind this second” in cursive throughout her bicep, a nod to Swift’s “Lengthy Stay.” The observe briefly appeared on Swift’s Eras Tour setlist following the July 2023 launch of Converse Now (Taylor’s Model) however has since been lower to make room for a Tortured Poets Division part after the album’s April debut.

A number of hours after the live performance, Williams shared an Instagram Story pic of Swift from the 2011 tour when she wore the OG purple costume and wrote “all of us be taught to make errors and run from them” down her arm.

Throughout Swift’s Converse Now tour, she usually wrote lyrics on her arm from different musicians as an alternative of her personal prose, selecting strains from artists together with pal Selena Gomez, Andy Grammer, Alanis Morrissette and Religion Hill.

“I’ve written lyrics on my arm for the final tour, and it was actually a enjoyable factor to do as a result of it might be a tune I’d by no means heard earlier than,” Swift advised Style of Nation in October 2012. “It might be a tune that anyone simply mentioned, ‘Oh right here, I actually like this one line on this one tune,’ you already know, within the dressing room earlier than I’d go on, and I’d simply write it on my arm!”

Swift revisited the development in her “I Can See You” music video, which dropped in July 2023 alongside her re-recorded Converse Now LP, writing the “Lengthy Stay” lyrics on her arm.