Hayes Warner Releases New Single and Music Video

Hayes Warner is extra than simply “that lady” — she’s the following pop-punk princess.

Us Weekly has the unique premiere of Warner’s new single and music video “Predator,” launched on Friday, July 26. The rock-influenced pop music finds Warner, 25, sending a message to her ex’s new girlfriend, singing: “If it helps you sleep at evening, you may watch me, stalk me like a predator / I’m not your competitor / However I get it, I used to be that lady to the lady earlier than me.”

“I’m actually happy with ‘Predator,’ because it was the primary time that I genuinely felt like I had discovered a sound and message that’s genuine to who I’m,” Warner completely informed Us Weekly of her new music. “Like my earlier releases, the one mirrors actual life experiences and classes that I realized alongside the way in which, which I’m hoping will relate to others who’re in the same state of affairs! I wrote ‘Predator’ with empathy and needed the music to advertise ladies supporting ladies as an alternative of tearing one another down out of insecurities.”

The singer went on to say that she’ll be performing the one stay for the primary time at Lollapalooza on August 3 — and previewing “just a few different new tracks” from her debut EP, which is dropping later this 12 months. “Keep tuned because the second half of 2024 goes to be a wild journey!” she added.

The video — filmed at New York Metropolis’s Cucina 8 1/2 restaurant — opens with Warner laying on prime of a eating desk as unbothered patrons end their meals. In her trademark all-black look, she takes Us down vacant hallways and grand staircases, onto a rooftop and into the kitchen. Because the refrain rings out, Warner returns to the eating room, wreaking havoc on the tables and the cocktail bar.

“I used to be a stalker, a watcher, a psycho too / ‘Trigger he would by no means, not ever inform me the reality / And so I get it, don’t sweat it / I did it too,” she sings. “I used to be that lady to the lady earlier than me.”

Since hitting the scene in 2022 along with her single “Messy,” Warner has gained a loyal following on social media. The discharge of “Predator” comes after a current stint of exhibits opening for Neon Timber and The Scarlet Opera throughout America.

“I wish to give all of it on stage for individuals who come out but additionally for myself,” Warner informed Euphoria Journal in a current interview. “For my exhibits, I need folks to go away being like, ‘That was actually enjoyable.’ Sweating in folks’s faces, operating round within the viewers, crowd participation — I simply love rock exhibits.”