Hawk Tuah Price Prediction: HAWKTUAH Pumps 19%, But Investors Are Flocking To This Layer-2 PEPE For Parabolic Gains

The Hawk Tuah value surged 19% previously 24 hours to commerce for $0.007848 as of 01:00 a.m. EST.

It comes as altcoins get better after a protracted market slide. With this, some merchants see initiatives with low market capitalization as having vital potential.

It has been a undertaking with a really excessive potential, and collectively it may be even higher #HawkTuah — 😎R.Cágïshø💕 (@CagishoR) June 26, 2024

The Hawk Tuah token is a meme coin that went viral following a humorous road interview video. It provides zero taxes, burnt liquidity, and a renounced contract for safe and community-driven progress.

The undertaking includes a complete roadmap with phases specializing in advertising and marketing, neighborhood engagement, and strategic partnerships to make sure widespread adoption and recognition.

Hawk Tuah Value Prediction

The Hawk Tuah value is buying and selling with a bullish bias, recording larger highs as bullish momentum grows. Proof of that is the climbing Relative Power Index (RSI), pointing to rising shopping for strain. Because the altcoin’s value fills up a triangle, a breakout is imminent with the chances favoring the upside.

The Transferring Common Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator can also be above its sign line and in optimistic territory. With the MACD line crossing above the sign line, it means that the short-term shifting common is rising quicker than the long-term shifting common. This might suggest rising optimistic momentum within the asset’s value motion.

A break above the higher trendline would see the Hawk Tuah value confront key psychological ranges, however solely a steady shut above the $0.04000 psychological degree would solidify the uptrend. Merchants trying to take lengthy positions on HAWKTUAH ought to in all probability await a steady shut above this degree.

GeckoTerminal: HAWKTUAH 1-hour chart

On the flip facet, a rejection from the higher boundary of the triangle might see the Hawk Tuah value drop. A candlestick shut under the decrease boundary of this triangle on the one-hour timeframe would invalidate the bullish thesis.

Because the Hawk Tuah value confronts a important barrier, buyers are piling into the brand new meme coin presale Pepe Unchained (PEPU), which has raised over $820K in lower than per week.

In accordance with 99Bitcoins, a crypto channel on YouTube, PEPU is without doubt one of the finest cryptos to purchase now, with the potential to soar 100X after its launch.

Promising Different To Hawk Tuah

Pepe Unchained goals to surpass the success seen by legendary predecessor, PEPE, which has delivered mind-blowing returns.

As its title suggests, Pepe Unchained goals to set Pepe free from his outdated, clunky Layer-1 world. With this dedication, PEPU will run by itself proprietary Ethereum Layer 2 blockchain.

Thrilling information! Pepe’s blockchain is incubating! 🐸✨ Keep tuned for groundbreaking developments and be part of Pepe’s transformation 🧬 pic.twitter.com/ramYFpUKvD — Pepe Unchained (@pepe_unchained) June 25, 2024

With this, the undertaking goals to differentiate itself within the extremely speculative meme coin market. To this finish, it tackles the problems that usually plague meme cash working on the Ethereum Layer-1 blockchain, together with scalability, pace, and effectivity, thereby positioning itself for achievement.

Token holders can earn passively by the platform’s staking system, which provides an annual proportion yield (APY) of two,539%. Greater than 63 million PEPU tokens are already staked. The distribution of rewards will happen at a fee of 608.82 PEPU tokens per ETH block, to be disbursed over 2 years.

You should buy $PEPU tokens for $0.0080641 every. With a value hike coming in about two days, purchase quickly to lock in the perfect deal.

Go to and purchase Pepe Unchained right here.

